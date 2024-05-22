Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Celebrating the Auspicious Day of Buddha Purnima

Vaishakha Purnima is a significant and joyous occasion celebrated annually across India. This year, it falls on May 23. Known as the second Purnima of the Hindu lunar calendar, it follows Narasimha Jayanti. Vaishakha Purnima holds special importance as it coincides with Buddha Purnima, marking the birth and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya.

Significance of the Day

This day is revered not only by Buddhists but also by followers of Lord Vishnu, who observe Satyanarayan Vrat. Lord Satyanarayan, a compassionate form of Vishnu, is worshipped through rituals involving sweets, flowers, and fruits.

Rituals and Celebrations

For Devotees of Lord Vishnu

Devotees should start the day early with a holy bath and don white clothing. They place Lord Vishnu's idol on an altar and perform puja, offering sweets, flowers, and fruits.

For Followers of Buddhism

Buddhists commemorate Buddha Purnima with processions and reflections on Buddha’s teachings. A significant part of the celebration includes preparing kheer, a sweet dish that a woman named Sujata once offered to Gautam Buddha.

Dos and Don’ts on Vaishakha Purnima

Dos

• Early Morning Rituals: Begin the day with a holy bath and wear white clothes.

• Puja Preparations: For Lord Vishnu’s devotees, setting up an altar with the deity’s idol and offering sweets, flowers, and fruits is essential.

• Prepare Kheer: In honor of Sujata’s offering to Buddha, prepare and offer kheer to Buddha’s idol.

• Spread Teachings: Reflect on and share the teachings of Gautam Buddha, promoting the values he embodied.

Don’ts

• Avoid Meat and Spicy Foods: Stick to Satvik food items, avoiding meat and spicy dishes.

• Practice Non-Violence: Refrain from thoughts or actions that could harm or offend others, in alignment with Buddhist principles of non-violence.

Vaishakha Purnima is a time for spiritual reflection, devotion, and spreading kindness. Embracing these practices helps honor the profound legacies of Lord Vishnu and Gautam Buddha.