Ways to Please Lord Hanuman for Protection and Prosperity

Ways to Appease Lord Hanuman for His Favour and Blessings

Many believe that Lord Hanuman is among the most potent gods because he is the one who responds fastest to your prayers. According to the legend, Hanuman ji can be more quickly summoned in times of crisis because, as an immortal, he resides closer to Earth than any other god. Having complete self-awareness is essential for a life of austerity as a follower of Lord Hanuman. When you pray to Hanuman ji, it is crucial that you abstain from eating meat, exercise self-control, and remain faithful to your sadhana.

You can seek Lord Hanuman's blessings and protection in six different ways, which are detailed here:

Worship him with devotion

If you really want to have Hanuman ji’s blessings, you must be devoted to him with all your heart. Try to establish a heartfelt connection with him through sincere worship. Create a sacred space at home for him or place his picture or murti in your home temple. After that, regularly offer him flowers, and incense and light a diya (lamp) near the image or murti before sitting in meditation while you chant his name. When it comes to Hanuman ji, the sincerity of the worship matters more than elaborate rituals.

Concentration and celibacy

A frequently cited attribute of Hanuman ji is his celibate disposition and steadfast devotion to Lord Ram. Enhancing mental fortitude and promoting tranquilly are outcomes of cultivating concentration through mindfulness and meditation. An essential component of Hanuman ji's character is his celibacy or brahmacharya. A way to honour his virtues is to practice moderation and restraint in one's personal life, even if complete celibacy is not a feasible option for all individuals.

Recital of Hanuman Chalisa

By reciting the Hanuman Chalisa with concentration and sincerity, one can effectively gain the favour of Hanuman ji. The Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn devoted to Lord Hanuman, is an efficacious instrument for soliciting his favour. This 40-verse composition by Shri Tulsidas is devoted to the nature, life, qualities, and greatness of Hanuman ji. It is believed that daily recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa with sincerity and comprehension of its significance will bestow his protection and blessings.

Visit to the Hanuman temple

It is a widely observed custom to pray to Hanuman Ji on Tuesdays by paying a visit to one of his temples. Tuesday and Saturday are significant days for individuals who gather to pray and beseech Lord Hanuman for protection and strength. Visiting a temple in a religious manner serves as a demonstration of both determination and devotion to the deity and the rites. In the temple, even simple acts of devotion such as adorning a garland or lighting a diya can be sacred.

Respecting Lord Ram and Mata Sita

Hanuman ji has an undying devotion to Lord Rama and this trait is an important part of his character. To please Hanuman ji, it is important to respect and be devoted towards Lord Rama and Mata Sita as well. Reading or listening to the Ramayana and embodying the qualities of Lord Rama as a husband, brother, and son can also help men in their lives. Acts of kindness and righteousness in our own lives are a way of honouring the ideals represented by Lord Rama.

Abstain from non-veg food

Spiritual practices are recommended to consume Sattvic food, which is renowned for its simplicity and purity. Adopting a sattvic lifestyle and diet can be advantageous in pleasing Lord Hanuman. Your devotion to and comprehension of Hanuman ji can be enhanced by avoiding non-vegetarian foods and consuming only fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. To obtain Hanuman ji's blessings, it is also customary to present sweet prasad in temples on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

ॐ आञ्जनेयाय विद्महे वायुपुत्राय धीमहि। तन्नो हनुमत् प्रचोदयात् ||