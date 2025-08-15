Stay Fresh This Monsoon: DIY Deodorants You Can Make From Your Kitchen

The monsoon season is here, bringing cooler days and relief from the scorching summer sun. But along with the rain comes high humidity, which often leads to increased sweating and, unfortunately, unpleasant body odour. While store-bought deodorants promise a quick fix, many are packed with chemicals and synthetic fragrances that may irritate sensitive skin.

If you want a natural, cost-effective, and skin-friendly alternative, your kitchen might already hold the solution. With ingredients like baking soda, lemon juice, coconut oil, and rose water, you can create gentle, eco-friendly deodorants at home that keep you smelling fresh all day. These DIY options are not only effective but also customisable, allowing you to choose scents you love while avoiding harsh chemicals.

Here are seven easy, homemade deodorant recipes perfect for staying odour-free during the rainy season:

1. Baking Soda and Coconut Oil Deodorant

Mix 1 tablespoon baking soda with 2 tablespoons coconut oil to form a paste. Add a few drops of lavender or tea tree essential oil for fragrance and antibacterial benefits. Store in a small jar and apply a pea-sized amount to clean underarms. Baking soda neutralises odour, while coconut oil nourishes the skin.

2. Lemon Juice Deodorant

Dip a cotton ball in fresh lemon juice and dab it gently on your underarms. Let it dry before dressing. Lemon’s acidity helps kill odour-causing bacteria naturally. Avoid using it right after shaving to prevent irritation.

3. Cornstarch and Baking Soda Powder

Mix equal parts cornstarch and baking soda, and optionally add a pinch of turmeric or sandalwood powder for extra freshness. Apply using a puff or cotton pad. Cornstarch absorbs moisture, and baking soda combats odour.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Spray

Combine 1 part apple cider vinegar with 2 parts water in a spray bottle. Add a drop or two of your favourite essential oil. Shake well before each use and spritz lightly. Apple cider vinegar balances skin pH and helps eliminate bacteria.

5. Rose Water and Aloe Vera Spray

Mix 2 tablespoons rose water with 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel. Store in a small spray bottle and refrigerate. This gentle blend soothes the skin and provides mild antibacterial benefits—perfect for sensitive skin.

Storage Tips

Since these deodorants are free from preservatives, store them in a cool, dry place, and check their texture and smell regularly. If you notice any change in colour, scent, or feel, it’s best to make a fresh batch. Discontinue use immediately if you experience irritation.

With these simple recipes, you can stay fresh and confident this monsoon without relying on chemical-based products. The best part? You’ll be using ingredients you already have at home—good for your skin, your wallet, and the planet.