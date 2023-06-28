Stop by these Delhi-NCR’s shopping destinations

Get ready to be swept away in a shopaholic's utopia as we delve into the exhilarating world of Delhi NCR! This shopping paradise has an array of electrifying destinations that will ignite your fashion senses and ignite your bargain-hunting spirit. From the lively markets where colours and aromas fill the air to the opulent malls that redefine luxury, Delhi NCR leaves no shopaholic's desire unfulfilled. Brace yourself for an unforgettable retail journey as we uncover the top five famous addas, tailor-made for every shopaholic's wildest dreams. Let the shopping extravaganza begin!

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk, located in Old Delhi, is a bustling marketplace renowned for its vibrant energy and traditional charm. This historic market is a treasure trove of fabrics, jewellery, spices, and street food. It's famous for its narrow lanes filled with shops selling everything from bridal wear to electronic goods. Shopaholics can haggle for great deals and experience the essence of Delhi's culture while exploring the market's various bazaars, such as Kinari Bazaar for textiles and Dariba Kalan for jewellery. A visit to Chandni Chowk is an unforgettable journey into the heart of Delhi's shopping scene.

Khan Market

Nestled in the heart of New Delhi, Khan Market is a posh and upscale shopping destination. Known for its chic boutiques, high-end fashion stores, and gourmet restaurants, this market caters to discerning shoppers seeking luxury and quality. From designer apparel to exquisite home decor, Khan Market offers a curated selection of national and international brands. It's a popular haunt for Delhi's elite and expatriate community, offering a refined shopping experience in a sophisticated ambiance.

Janpath Market

Janpath Market, located near Connaught Place, is a vibrant shopping destination favoured by both locals and tourists. Known for its eclectic mix of handicrafts, accessories, footwear, and clothing, this market offers a fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion. Shopaholics can find unique treasures, including handloom textiles, antique jewellery, and funky streetwear. Bargaining skills come in handy here, as one can score excellent deals on fashionable items. Janpath Market also boasts a variety of street food stalls and cafes, making it an ideal spot for shopaholics looking to take a break and indulge in local delicacies.

Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola

India’s first Premium Outlets Mall, Pacific Mall is located in Jasola, opposite Apollo Hospital Delhi and offers consumers deep savings on name-brand goods. It houses a large variety of national and international brands, addressing varied shopping requirements. Pacific Mall offers everything from clothing to accessories, shoes to home decor. In addition, the mall offers leisure alternatives including a multiplex theatre, gaming areas, and a food court with a variety of cuisines. With its modern infrastructure and extensive retail choices, Pacific Mall in Jasola is a must-visit destination for shopaholics.

Ambience Mall

Situated in Gurugram, Haryana, Ambience Mall is a shopping destination that epitomises grandeur and luxury. This expansive mall houses a wide range of high-end brands, international designer stores, and premium lifestyle outlets. From fashion and accessories to home decor and electronics, Ambience Mall offers a lavish shopping experience. It features luxurious interiors, elegant dining options, and entertainment facilities like a bowling alley and an ice-skating rink. Shopaholics can indulge in opulent retail therapy while enjoying the mall's exquisite ambiance.