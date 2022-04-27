Stop Food Waste Day is an international day of action in the fight against food waste which is a serious and growing problem. Roughly one-third of the food produced globally is either lost or wasted every year.



Launched in 2017 by Compass Group the global leader in foodservice, on this day consumers, corporates and influencers across +30 Compass countries will work together to raise awareness of the critical food waste problem and inspire change.

Food waste has become a severe epidemic across the world due to a lack of understanding of how to effectively use food and conserve it. Food waste, however, can be stopped.

Stop Food Waste Day aims to change the statistics of food waste, continuing to decrease it over time. Eventually, the holiday hopes to help those in need get the food they need and stop landfills from filling over.