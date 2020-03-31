Stunning Looks Bollywood Beauty Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone… This girl is all known for her amazing fashion tale. Being a model, she knows how to steal the hearts with her oh-so-glamorous glam tales. She played amazing roles in B-Town and also entertained the audience with her ultimate dance steps…

Having a look at her Instagram page we were just awestruck… So, we thought to jot down a write-up on her beautiful and trending fashion tale… Have a look!





Sunny Leone is seen sporting in a complete western look… She wore a white printed top underneath a trendy jacket. The white denim pants perfectly suited her attire. She enhanced her look adding triangle-shaped fashionable earrings and pink pouts. The messy hair and smoky eyes and a perfectly contoured face made us fall for her beauty.





Here is another trendy look of Sunny… She was seen posing to cams in a full-sleeved and high-neck black shimmery short gown. Her long bob hairdo and pink pouts gave her a stunning look.





Sunny is looking superb trendy in a two-piece outfit. This B-Town lady was seen wearing a red coloured self-printed tie-up top and teamed it with matching skirt.





This one is the ultimate one!!! Sunny looked hot in a denim skirt and paired it with a sleeveless colourful top. The wet look with damp tresses and dark maroon pouts gave her an extra oomph factor.





This one is the simple yet cosy one!!! Sunny wore a light purple coloured knee-length gown which has frilled sleeves. Those trendy black ear-wear and pony hairstyle gave her a chic appearance.

We loved all the looks of this Indo-American lady… What about you??? Do share your views with us!!!