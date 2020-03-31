 Top
Stunning Looks Bollywood Beauty Sunny Leone

Highlights

Sunny Leone… This girl is all known for her amazing fashion tale. Being a model, she knows how to steal the hearts with her oh-so-glamorous glam tales. She played amazing roles in B-Town and also entertained the audience with her ultimate dance steps…

Having a look at her Instagram page we were just awestruck… So, we thought to jot down a write-up on her beautiful and trending fashion tale… Have a look!


Sunny Leone is seen sporting in a complete western look… She wore a white printed top underneath a trendy jacket. The white denim pants perfectly suited her attire. She enhanced her look adding triangle-shaped fashionable earrings and pink pouts. The messy hair and smoky eyes and a perfectly contoured face made us fall for her beauty.


View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Here is another trendy look of Sunny… She was seen posing to cams in a full-sleeved and high-neck black shimmery short gown. Her long bob hairdo and pink pouts gave her a stunning look.


View this post on Instagram

Face the day with attitude!!!! 😎

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny is looking superb trendy in a two-piece outfit. This B-Town lady was seen wearing a red coloured self-printed tie-up top and teamed it with matching skirt.


This one is the ultimate one!!! Sunny looked hot in a denim skirt and paired it with a sleeveless colourful top. The wet look with damp tresses and dark maroon pouts gave her an extra oomph factor.


View this post on Instagram

Can't get any more socially distant than this 😁

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

This one is the simple yet cosy one!!! Sunny wore a light purple coloured knee-length gown which has frilled sleeves. Those trendy black ear-wear and pony hairstyle gave her a chic appearance.

We loved all the looks of this Indo-American lady… What about you??? Do share your views with us!!!

