Supermoon and Blue Moon: A Spectacular Celestial Event on August 19

August 2024 brings an exciting astronomical event for skywatchers—a Supermoon coinciding with a Blue Moon, a rare occurrence that happens only once every few decades. Known as the "Sturgeon Moon," this Supermoon Blue Moon is set to dazzle observers as it marks the first of four consecutive Supermoons this year, with the next ones expected on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

When to Witness the Supermoon Blue Moon

This extraordinary lunar event will take place on August 19, 2024, when the Supermoon Blue Moon, also known as the Sturgeon Moon, will shine approximately 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon. The moon will rise at 2:26 PM EDT on August 19, but it will continue to appear nearly full on the nights surrounding the date. The exact viewing time will vary depending on your location and time zone.

Where to Watch the Supermoon Blue Moon

• North America: The Supermoon will rise at 2:26 PM EDT on August 19, and according to NASA, it will appear full for about three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.

• Asia and Australia: Observers can catch the Supermoon on the morning of August 20, from Nepal Standard Time eastward across the rest of Asia and Australia to the International Date Line.

• India: The Supermoon will be visible from the night of August 19 until the early morning of August 20.

• Europe: The lunar event can be observed from the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early hours of August 20.

• Africa: Similar to Europe, the Supermoon will be visible from the evening of August 18 through the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.

How to Observe the Supermoon Blue Moon

• Check Local Timing: Verify the date and time for the partial lunar eclipse in your region to ensure you don't miss this rare event.

• Find a Dark Spot: Choose a viewing location away from city lights and light pollution for optimal visibility.

• Prepare for the Weather: Dress warmly, as the monsoon season may bring a chill in the air.

• Bring Essentials: Pack snacks and water to stay comfortable during your viewing session.

• Arrive Early: Set up at your chosen spot well in advance to witness the moon's various phases.

• Capture the Moment: If you have a camera, consider taking photos of the Supermoon Blue Moon. Use binoculars or a telescope to enhance your experience.

• Check the Weather: While you shouldn't rely solely on weather forecasts, being prepared for clouds or other obstructions is wise.

• Join an Astronomy Club: Local astronomy clubs often provide telescopes and expertise, offering a great way to experience the event.

• Use a Long Exposure Camera: To capture the moon's surface details, use a longer exposure camera. If using a smartphone, manually adjust the exposure to avoid over-brightening the moon.

• Watch Online: If you're in a location with poor visibility or can't step outside, you can catch a live stream of the event online.

This August, don't miss the chance to witness the enchanting Supermoon Blue Moon—an event that promises to be a spectacular highlight for selenophiles around the world.