Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2024 Life, Legacy, and 10 Inspiring Quotes

Swami Vivekananda (1863-1902) was a distinguished monk and an influential figure in introducing Indian philosophies to the Western world. Born as Narendranath Dutta into a prosperous Bengali family in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Vivekananda's spiritual journey began at an early age. His curiosity and devotion to spirituality were evident from his youth, where he often meditated before Hindu deities and displayed a deep interest in religious matters.

Spiritual Mentor and Name

Vivekananda was a dedicated disciple of the revered saint Ramakrishna Paramahansa. He later founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, organizations that continue to promote spiritual and social welfare activities. In 1893, encouraged by Maharaja Ajit Singh of Khetri in Rajasthan, he adopted the name ‘Vivekananda’.

Representing India on the Global Stage

In 1893, Vivekananda represented India at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago. His powerful speech, advocating the idea that all religions lead to the same divine truth, left a lasting impact on the global audience.

Vision on Religion and Science

Vivekananda believed that religion and science are not opposing forces but are complementary to each other. He envisioned a form of religion free from superstitions, dogmatism, and intolerance, promoting the pursuit of Supreme Freedom, Supreme Knowledge, and Supreme Happiness.

10 Inspiring Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

1. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

2. "Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached."

3. "Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you but do not think of that now."

4. "When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state."

5. "Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else."

6. "Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced."

7. "In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."

8. "Anything that makes weak – physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison."

9. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so, take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

10. "All love is expansion; all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying. Therefore, love for love’s sake, because it is the only law of life, just as you breathe to live."

Legacy

Swami Vivekananda's teachings continue to inspire countless individuals worldwide. His vision of a harmonious coexistence of science and spirituality remains relevant, and his words of wisdom continue to guide those on the path of self-discovery and spiritual growth.