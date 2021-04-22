Teach your child to save day

Money can be complicated to deal with for those people won't don't really know how to handle it. Teaching children how to value the money they have can be an essential life skill that is taught at a very early age! By learning about money, people will be better able to handle their finances from childhood and into adulthood.

If children learn the important skill of valuing, using and saving money, they will be ready to face the world.

Teach Your Children to Save Day helps aid this educational prospect by allowing kids to learn new ways of handling and understanding money. And it serves as a great reminder to parents that it's never too early to get involved with helping children learn about saving.

Teach Your Children to Save Day provides bankers an opportunity to show the value of teaching children why saving money is essential. Sponsored by the American Banker Association Education Foundation, this day is meant to be a community effort to help families and schools. The idea is for bankers to help advocate for financial literacy.

Teach Children to Save Day encourages parents to teach their children about money. This includes the value of what money can do for people, and also how (and, especially why!) to start a savings account. Throughout the day, bankers, financial planners, and other banking professionals travel to their local schools and teach students, from kindergarten through high school, about money.

The day is not only about saving, but it also includes important information about spending, donating, and investing money. By bringing this vital habit to children while they are young, it is more likely that they will be able to handle their money better in the future.

Parents can find access to these resources through various local banks on this day. They can use them to give their children activities and learning materials to help them bond with their children.

Saving money can be the start to better education about money, especially once those children grow up and need to handle their finances. Giving kids the information, they need now can help them with difficult situations later, such as unexpected emergencies, loan payments, and other circumstances.

Talking about savings, banking and finances doesn't have to be boring! This can be a great day to have fun and enjoy the process of learning together. And although the celebration is on one day, many people have activities related to savings and financial education all throughout the entire month.

Try these ideas for celebrating Teach Your Children to Save Day:

Play a Game About Money

For those families or teachers who want an activity that teaches kids about money, then consider playing the popular game Monopoly, by Hasbro. Although not necessarily about saving (sometimes this game can even cause a person to go bankrupt!) Monopoly teaches about the value of money while also making it fun and entertaining. Another board game that can run along those lines is The Game of Life, by Milton Bradley.

For those who prefer to be in the online world, it's possible to download game apps on a phone and encourage children to play those games. It's all about making saving money fun and educational.