National Doctors' Day is commemorated on March 30th, and it's a good time to appreciate the brave doctors on the front lines of health care who have been fighting to save lives during the COVID-19 outbreak while also fighting the stream of medical misinformation that has been spreading on social media and elsewhere.



Patients infected with the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 strains flooded hospitals last year during the second wave of COVID, prompting militant campaigns against vaccines, mask-wearing, and public health officials fighting to safeguard their communities.

It's no surprise, however, that many physicians and other health professionals are considering early retirement or drastically limiting their work hours. Doctors had put their own lives on danger and had saved several lives. They also had to make sacrifices like staying away for their family.

With the recent passage of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, it appears that Congress is beginning to recognise the serious threat that burnout poses to the nation's health system. The bill is named after an emergency medical physician who recovered from COVID-19 but committed suicide after battling mentally and physically during the pandemic's early days.

Every body paid their for grieve Dr. Breen's passing and find heart in the fact that her death inspired a much-needed effort to focus on physician mental health. These concerns have always existed in medicine, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought them to the fore.

These kind of incidents brought that physicians and other health workers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a cognitive, bodily, and emotional load. A peer-support programme, which can positively alter the culture of medicine during the epidemic and beyond, is one method to address this ongoing burden.

Physician burnout received more attention than ever before as a result of the pandemic outbreak, but it's not a new problem been it's a problem for decades. Establishing a chief wellness officer role is a critical strategy for many health-care organisations that prioritises physician well-being.