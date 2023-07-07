The best chocolate tours around the world

A sweet treat appreciated by people of all ages, chocolate has a rich and fascinating history. If you are a true chocolate aficionado or just have a sweet tooth, why not embark on a delicious chocolate tour? Explore the world's finest cocoa plantations, witness first-hand the chocolate-making process, and savour delicious creations. This Chocolate Day, we present the top five chocolate tours around the world that promise to take you on an unforgettable journey through the kingdom of chocolate.

Switzerland - Chocolate paradise in the Alps

When it comes to chocolate, Switzerland is synonymous with excellence. A visit to this chocolate paradise is a must for any chocolate lover. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Swiss chocolate as you tour renowned chocolate factories and experience traditional Swiss chocolate-making techniques. Don't forget to indulge in heavenly Swiss chocolate bars, truffles, and bonbons while admiring the stunning Swiss Alps.

Belgium - The art of chocolate

Belgium, a country known for its exquisite chocolate crafts, offers an extraordinary chocolate tour experience. Explore the historic city of Brussels and discover its famous chocolatiers. Witness the meticulous artistry behind the creation of pralines and learn about Belgium's chocolate heritage. From enjoying melt-in-your-mouth truffles to savouring authentic Belgian hot chocolate, this tour will awaken your senses and leave you wanting more.

Mexico - The cradle of chocolate

Embark on a journey to the birthplace of chocolate in Mexico, where ancient civilizations revered cocoa as a sacred gift. Explore tropical cacao plantations and witness traditional cacao harvesting and fermentation methods. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Mexican culture as you sample authentic Mexican hot chocolate and learn about the historical significance of chocolate in the Aztec and Mayan civilizations.

USA - Sweet treats in Hershey, Pennsylvania

If you find yourself in the United States, a visit to Hershey, Pennsylvania is a must for chocolate lovers. Known as "The Sweetest Place on Earth," Hershey is the home of the iconic Hershey's chocolate. Take a guided tour of Hershey's Chocolate World attraction and learn about the process of making chocolate. Unleash your creativity at Hershey's Chocolate Lab, where you can create custom chocolate bars. Hershey's Chocolate Spa is also a delight for those seeking chocolate-infused relaxation.

Peru - The Flavours of the Amazon

Peru, a country abundant in biodiversity, offers a unique chocolate tour that allows you to explore the flavours of the Amazon jungle. Discover the origin of Peruvian cocoa and witness the sustainable practices of local farmers. Take part in hands-on chocolate-making workshops and sample organic, single-origin chocolates with distinctive flavours derived from the region's diverse ecosystems. Immerse yourself in Peruvian culture and witness the connection between chocolate and ancient traditions.

Embarking on a chocolate tour is an exceptional way to experience the magic of chocolate in its many forms. From the Swiss Alps to the heart of Mexico, these five around-the-world chocolate tours offer immersive experiences to suit chocolate lovers and history buffs alike. So if you're ready to indulge in the divine flavours of cocoa and witness the art of chocolate making, pack your bags and embark on a journey that will truly awaken your senses and satisfy your sweet tooth.