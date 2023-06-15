The city of Bilbao is founded

June 15, 1300: Bilbao is the sixth largest Spanish city and biggest Spanish port, making it the industrial center of the north and the Basques peoples’ political capital. It extends across the valley of the Nervion River, and serves as a rail hub from which to explore the Basque countryside. The Spanish city of Bilbao was founded more than 700 years ago, when it was established by charter on June 15, 1300.

The Charter converted what was a village, ruled by the duke Don Diego Lopez de Haro, into a city. The favorable location of the city on the banks of a river allowed it to keep on growing by participating in naval trading with countries as far as the Americas. In the 15th and 16th centuries, Bilbao was the most important regional economic center.

Discovery of mineral deposits in the 19th century and subsequent industrialization further propelled the development of the city. Even today, the city continues to grow with a focus on environmental and urban resettlement.