  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

The first National Women’s Rights Convention begins

The first National Women’s Rights Convention begins
x
Highlights

Suffragist organizers hold the first-ever National Women’s Rights Convention in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 23, 1850.

Suffragist organizers hold the first-ever National Women’s Rights Convention in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 23, 1850.

More than 1,000 delegates from 11 states arrived for the two-day conference, which had been planned by members of the Anti-Slavery Society.

The convention followed the steps laid out at the landmark Seneca Falls Convention two years before: “In entering upon the great work before us, we anticipate no small amount of misconception, misrepresentation, and ridicule; but we shall use every instrumentality within our power to effect our object.”

The event’s organizers and attendees faced stiff opposition from most Americans, who believed that a legal and economic system that disenfranchised women was natural. The organizers hoped to create a national organization and plan of action through which to build a popular movement.

Lucy Stone was one of many speakers who argued for equal enfranchisement for women. “We want that [women] should attain to the development of her nature and womanhood; we want that when she dies, it may not be written on her gravestone that she was the [widow] of somebody,” Stone said in a speech. Her speech and the convention’s proceedings were recorded and sold after the event, helping the movement gain international recognition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X