The lazy people are saving the world

You being happy have got nothing to do with what is happening outside of you. Right now because your energies are so deeply enslaved to the outside, outside is deciding your inner happiness. Once it is like this, conflict is inevitable. Please see, the conflict in the world is just my happiness versus your happiness.

We may pretend that we are all brothers, but when our happiness is under threat we want to shoot the other man! If you are pursuing your happiness one way, if I am pursuing my happiness another way, if both of us meet, then out of your education and etiquette and politeness you say, "Please move away." I refuse to move, and then you would like to gently push me and go. I refuse to go, and then you want to shove me and go. I refuse to go, then you want to shoot me.

If you are already happy in your own nature and your life is an expression of your happiness; then there will be no conflict in the world. As long as you spend your life in pursuit of happiness, today or tomorrow there will always be conflict in this world. It does not matter how much you educate people, how much civilization you apply to them, they will fight.

If my happiness is within myself, if I have organised my energies in such a way that I am naturally happy, then whatever happens in my life, my happiness is never at stake and I will simply do what is needed for the situation I live in. There is no particular reason that I must be doing something, I can sit here without doing anything. If the situation demands, I will act and if the situation does not demand, I will sit quietly. In your pursuit of happiness, please see, you are just burning up the whole planet.

Fortunately, 50% of the world consists of lazy people. If all the 7 billion people were very industrious like you, this world would not last for even ten more years, it would be finished. This world is existing not because of the industrious people; it is existing because of the lazy people. They are the ones who are really saving the world. These so-called industrious people with good intentions and absolute stupidity are uprooting the world in so many ways. They have great intentions for people, but if their intentions are fulfilled, the world will not be left. So don't be in pursuit of happiness. Know how to express your happiness in the world. If you look back at your life and see, the most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it.

