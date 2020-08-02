The sacred thread gets a makeover

The silk and cotton rakhis are passé' in times of Covid-19. This year, sisters have gone on innovation mode by making handmade rakhis in different shapes and sizes. Keeping the times in mind, many have made mask shaped rakhis and those whose brothers are doctors have ordered rakhi with a stethoscope embedded in the centre.

Madhurima Mitra, 26, a medical transcriptionist says, "My brother who works in Pune comes down every year, but this time there is no way he can. I ordered a mask shaped rakhi which I feel is appropriate in these turbulent times." She went on to add, "Being safe is important but thanks to the variety and innovative rakhis available online, we can share our feelings."

In the past few years, plantable rakhis with seeds, a la seed Ganesha idols are popular. Sumitra Nanda, 28 a teacher said, "I make sure to order seed rakhi and my brother too is conscious of the environment. He is studying Ayurveda and is now in Kerala. I sent the rakhi by courier."

Several online platforms are active and most sought after as people are scared to venture out. Pepaa, Ferns & Petals, PropShop24.com and several others are offering rakhis with a provision to deliver not just in India but to more than 30 countries.

Rakesh Malani, a vendor says, "You have rakhi with dry fruits in the centre, favourite iconic figures and even characters of online games." Rakhis with names in metal too are popular, he added.