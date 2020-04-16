The Simpsons Is Back: Watch All 31 Seasons On Disney+ Hotstar Premium

The Simpsons were one of the most-watched shows on TV. It became so popular that the makers of the series came with not just one or two but 31 seasons. SO one can well imagine how famous it was. If you are one of those from the last generation then you would relate to this. But guess what? The show's content is such that even today's generation can watch it and relate to it. So here's a show that you can watch with your entire family and as they say, the rest is history. The Simpsons became the longest-running sitcom on American television.

The Simpsons can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The news was put out by the official insta handle of the channel. Have a look...

For the unversed, The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening, who's known as a pioneer in animation. The first episode was aired in the year seasons comprises 635 episodes in all. So for all those bored with binge-watching movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime, here's your chance to make a change and enjoy some light-hearted comedy.



The Simpsons is a satire on the lives of the working class. The character depicted in the series including Maggie, Lisa, Bart, Homer and Marge became pop culture icons.

Here's a peek into what the show feels like...



