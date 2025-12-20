The Ultimate Christmas Gifting Guide: Festive Picks to Delight Everyone

Christmas is the season of warmth, indulgence, and thoughtful gifting — where every present tells a story of care and celebration. From cosy DIY treats and festive bakes that fill homes with comforting aromas, to elegant fashion accessories, beauty essentials, jewellery, and timeless sneakers, this curated selection brings together something special for everyone on your list. Whether you’re planning joyful family moments, intimate winter evenings, or looking for statement gifts that truly stand out, these handpicked picks blend quality, creativity, and festive charm. Make this Christmas more memorable with gifts that spark joy, style, and deliciously unforgettable moments.

Product Name: Pluckk’s DIY Hot Chocolate Kit

Description: Makes/Make your Christmas moments extra warm and comforting with Pluckk’s DIY Hot Chocolate Kit. Crafted using premium-quality cocoa and real ingredients, this kit lets you prepare a rich, velvety cup of hot chocolate at home, no artificial flavours or preservatives. Whether you're curling up with a book, hosting friends, or enjoying a quiet winter evening, this cosy indulgence instantly elevates the holiday mood and adds that classic Christmas charm to your celebrations.

Product Link: https://pluckk.in/diy-meal-kits/diy-hot-chocolate-kit

Price: Rs 299/-

Product Name: Pluckk’s DIY Cookie Decoration Kit

Description: Bring/ Brings home the magic of festive creativity with Pluckk’s DIY Cookie Decorating Kit. Packed with freshly baked cookies and clean, high-quality decoration ingredients, this kit turns your holiday celebrations into a fun, hands-on activity for kids and adults alike. It’s perfect for family evenings, holiday parties, or thoughtful gifting, adding joy, creativity, and deliciously memorable moments to your Christmas season.

Product Link: https://pluckk.in/diy-meal-kits/diy-cookie-decoration-kit

Price: Rs 449/-

Product Name: The Baker’s Dozen Plum Cake

Description: Plum cake is a true Christmas classic, and The Baker’s Dozen has perfected this festive delight. We soak the finest fruits in alcohol and aromatic spices for months, allowing them to develop the rich, intense flavor that defines an authentic Christmas Plum Cake. Experience the warmth of the season with our handcrafted plum cake, made with love and care. At The Baker’s Dozen, we believe in serving only the highest quality, freshly baked treats, with no chemicals or preservatives.

Product Link: https://www.bigbasket.com/pd/40205256/the-bakers-dozen-plum-cake-300-g/

Price: Rs 495/-

Product Name: The Baker’s Dozen Gingerbreadman Cookies

Description: Gingerbread Man Cookies are a Christmas essential, and The Baker’s Dozen is bringing you the perfect festive treat with our special edition. These eggless, crunchy cookies are crafted with an authentic recipe that’s sure to add extra joy to your holiday celebrations. Made with love by our neighbourhood artisan bakery, our Gingerbread Man Cookies are free from chemicals and preservatives, offering a pure, wholesome taste.

Product Link: https://www.bigbasket.com/pd/40205259/the-bakers-dozen-gingerbread-man-cookies-150-g/

Price: Rs 275/-

Product Name: Lavie Luxe Parallel Frame Satchel

Description: A structured evening satchel with a sleek, sculpted silhouette that channels old-world sophistication with a modern edge. Finished with a shimmery surface, refined gold-tone hardware and an adjustable top handle, the Parallel Frame Satchel is designed to elevate festive and night-out looks with ease. A glamorous yet practical gifting choice for those who love making an entrance.

Product Link: https://www.lavieworld.com/products/lx-glam-parallel-frame

Price: ₹ 4,299

Product Name: Stellar Bra Collection| Wacoal India

Description: This Stellar Bra Collection by Wacoal is a perfect Christmas gift for the special woman in your life. Its radiant design, ultra-smooth metallic fabric, and shimmering Lurex straps evoke a festive glow, ideal for holiday parties or cozy nights in. With its perfect blend of glamour and comfort, this bra is sure to make her feel like a star. Available in both wired and non-wired options, you can choose the perfect fit for her. Make it a gift to remember.

Availability: The collection will be available across Wacoal’s exclusive brand stores, large-format stores, and on the official website, www.wacoalindia.com along with other e-commerce marketplaces.

Product Link: https://www.wacoalindia.com/products/wacoal-women-s-stellar-padded-non-wired-3-4th-cup-shimmer-straps-party-wear-t-shirt-bra-red

Collection MRP: ₹2,499

Product Name: Converse All Star Classic Trainer

Description: A heritage silhouette revived from Converse’s 70s archives, this sneaker brings premium suede craftsmanship and low-profile, street-ready energy. Its sporty detailing and versatile design make it a seamless fit with seasonal layering and everyday casualwear — a strong, universally stylish gifting pick for men and women alike.

Product Link: https://www.converse.in/all-star-classic-trainer-suede-a15621c-yellow.html

Price: ₹5,999





Product Name: The Astor Goa’s ABC Christmas Hamper



Description: Curated by the Astor Baking Company at Deck 88, this delicious box is packed with handcrafted holiday classics - the kind that make Christmas feel like Christmas. From rich plum cake to spiced cookies and melt-in-your-mouth treats, every item is baked fresh, with love, warmth, and a whole lot of holiday magic.

Price: ₹1200+

Product Name: Oxford Sling Bag by Akiki London

Description: A must-have addition to your casual wardrobe, this Akiki London sling is designed to keep you effortlessly in step with current fashion trends. Crafted from soft, high-quality material, it features a roomy interior with a well-stitched lining for easy access and organised storage. With a spacious compartment, an included wallet, a detachable shoulder strap and premium textured fabric, this bag blends style with everyday practicality. A perfect occasion-ready gift for anyone who loves to be trendy.



Product Link: https://www.akikilondon.com/products/oxford-small-sling-bag-red



Price: ₹ 4,599





Product Name: Amrutam Kumkumadi Oil

Description: An ancient elixir with saffron and chandan for glow, even tone, and youthful skin. Helps reduce pigmentation, dark circles, and early ageing.



Product Link: https://amrutam.co.in/collections/lifestyle-gifting/products/amrutam-kumkumadi-oil?variant=43264452198653



Price: ₹3,249





Product Name: Double shot face serum by Hyphen

Description: A dual-phase, double-powered brightening serum formulated with an advanced 18% Brightening Complex and 20% Collagen Oil Complex to deliver visible radiance and improved skin elasticity. Gentle yet effective, this daily serum is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.



Product Link: https://letshyphen.com/products/double-shot-radiance-lift-serum



Price: ₹649

Product Name: Eternz

Eternz is a tech-forward, consumer-first jewellery marketplace redefining how India discovers and shops fine jewellery. It curates design-led collections from global and Indian brands, giving Indian consumers access to international jewellery houses through strategic partnerships, including names like Versace and GUESS. Its mission is to make fine jewellery more transparent, delightful, and relevant for modern Indian consumers.

Product Name: 2Ct Round Cut Moissanite Unisex Cross Pendant In 14K Gold Plated

Description: A 2-carat round cut Moissanite men’s cross pendant crafted in 14K gold-plated sterling silver. Available in rose, white, and yellow gold on an 18-inch chain, it’s a perfect blend of style and meaning.

Product Link: https://www.eternz.com/products/2ct-round-cut-moissanite-unisex-cross-pendant-in-14k-gold-plated