Recognising the importance of local crafts, talent and supply chains for artisans, Nykaa Fashion announced its "Vocal For Local" Edit. The curated collection will feature over 50 labels from across clothing, accessories, footwear and jewellery shining a spotlight on brands made in India and offering them a platform to showcase their craft.

"We are proud to showcase homegrown fashion labels from across the country, with a focus on traditional crafts & textiles as well as innovative contemporary design.

There is a rich talent of design and craftsmanship in India which allows us to not only keep our traditions alive but also translate them into modern silhouettes with a conscious message. We will continue to build on this edit to allow our customers to discover the best of Indian brands", says Adwaita Nayar, CEO - Nykaa Fashion.

The first edition of the "Vocal For Local" Edit on Nykaa Fashion presents upcoming local fashion labels such as Ambaree, Bunaai, Beej, Desi Weaves, Dhaaga Handcrafts, Fuchsia by Aashka Mehta, Lavanya The Label, Imlee, Preet Kaur, Mati, Nuuh, Rangpur and many more where the mainstay is traditional Indian crafts like Hand Block Printing, Gota Patti, Chikankari, Ikat, Banarasi Weaves and Bandhani amongst many others.

Additionally, established brands like Doodlage, Saaksha & Kinni, Urvashi Kaur, Suhani Pittie, Aprajita Toor and Valliyan that work with indigenous crafts and employ local artisans are a part of this initiative as well.

To further highlight the importance of building local fashion brands, Nykaa Fashion will host a webinar bringing together fashion thought leaders and designers. It has also launched specially curated stores to celebrate homegrown brands on its beauty platform.