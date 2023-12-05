Theme, history, meaning and how to celebrate World Soil Day 2023

Every year on December 5, people around the world come together to celebrate World Soil Day (WSD), an occasion that sheds light on the critical role soil plays in sustaining people. life on Earth. This annual event serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between soil, plants, animals and humans, emphasizing the need to preserve and protect this invaluable resource.

Each year, World Soil Day is assigned a specific theme that focuses on a particular aspect of soil health and conservation. These topics are carefully chosen to address current challenges and promote sustainable practices.

Organisations and institutions also carry out many activities to mark the occasion to ensure that the celebration remains relevant and educational, encouraging individuals and communities to take concrete action.

Let’s delve into the history, theme, meaning and ways to celebrate World Soil Day.

History of World Soil Day

World Soil Day aims to highlight the importance of maintaining healthy soil and advocating for the sustainable management of soil resources. The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended establishing an international day to celebrate soil in 2002. With the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) within the framework of the Alliance World Soil Day, World Soil Day was formally celebrated. established as a global awareness platform.

In June 2013, the FAO Conference unanimously endorsed it, urging its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. Consequently, on December 5, 2014, the UN General Assembly officially designated it as the first World Soil Day.

Importance of World Soil Day

Soil is a finite resource and a fundamental component of the natural environment. It plays a crucial role in food production, water filtration, carbon storage and supporting biodiversity. However, soil degradation, erosion and pollution pose serious threats to its health and productivity. World Soil Day aims to highlight these issues and advocate for sustainable soil management practices to ensure the well-being of current and future generations.

World Soil Day 2023 theme: Soil and water, source of life

According to the United Nations (UN), the theme of World Soil Day 2023 is “Soil and water, source of life”. Explaining the issue, the UN writes: “The survival of our planet depends on the precious bond between soil and water.

More than 95 percent of our food comes from these two fundamental resources. Soil water, vital for plant uptake of nutrients, unites our ecosystems. This symbiotic relationship is the basis of our agricultural systems.”

It also says that, in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are degrading, putting excessive pressure on our water resources. Erosion disrupts the natural balance, reducing water infiltration and its availability for all forms of life.

Sustainable soil management practices, such as minimum tillage, crop rotation, adding organic matter, and cover crops, improve soil health, reduce erosion and pollution, and improve water infiltration and storage. . These practices also preserve soil biodiversity, improve fertility and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change.

World Soil Day 2023 (WFD) and its campaign aim to raise awareness about the importance and relationship between soil and water to achieve sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. WSD is a unique global platform that not only celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.

How to celebrate World Soil Day?

1. Educational initiatives: Organize workshops, seminars and webinars to educate communities about the importance of soil conservation. Invite experts to share ideas on sustainable agricultural practices and soil management techniques.

2. Planting events: Encourage tree planting and soil-friendly vegetation in local communities. This not only contributes to soil health but also improves overall environmental well-being.

3. School programs: integrate soil-related topics into the day's school curricula. Engage students in hands-on activities such as planting seeds, creating compost, or performing simple soil tests to foster a deeper understanding of soil science.

4. Community Gardens: Establish or support community gardens where residents can actively participate in growing their own food using sustainable and soil-friendly practices.

5. Social media campaigns: Harness the power of social media to raise awareness about World Soil Day. Share informative posts, infographics, and success stories related to soil conservation efforts.

6. Farmers Markets: Collaborate with local farmers markets to promote organic and sustainable products. Educate consumers about the benefits of supporting practices that prioritize soil health.