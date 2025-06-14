This Father’s Day, show your love for your dad with The Body Shop’s gifting options

Fathers are every child’s first hero. They shape our worlds in quiet, powerful ways, balancing work and family while teaching us lessons that stay with us long after we’re grown. A father’s strength is steady, and their care, unwavering. This Father’s Day, honour the dad who shaped your world with The Body Shop’s newly launched, thoughtfully curated gifting options. Here are the details to help you choose the best gift for your dad. Pre-kitted gift box





The perfect gift for your hardworking dad who deserves some self-care, The Body Shop’s pre-kitted gift box includes the iconic White Musk shower gel and a White Musk body mist. With a refreshing, clean scent that is both comforting and sophisticated, this gift box will offer your father moments of calm amid his packed schedule. Thoughtfully curated and beautifully packaged in a recyclable box, this is a great way to show appreciation for the man who guides you through life. It’s priced at INR 2,745. For a vibrant and invigorating alternative, discover The Black Grape gift sets – perfect for awakening the senses and indulging in body care bliss. Infused with black grape, rich in vitamins C, K, and A, these products offer optimal skin hydration and nourishment. With a unique fruity and sweet scent, they provide a deep, complex character that invigorates and energizes. These indulgent sets typically feature the Black Grape Shower Gel, Black Grape Body Lotion and Black Grape Body Mist, elevating his daily routine. These gift sets are priced at starting INR 395. Create Your Own (CYO) gift box



