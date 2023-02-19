Time is a therapy that can remove any injury that come from life

Time is great healer, this is absolutely true, doctor generally diagnoses a symptoms of diseases and then he/she begins to prescribe the medication accordingly. The whole process of the doctor does help heal our diseases. Like the human body, when it comes to human mind, even it suffers from diseases, due to external shocks on the mind. No worldly physicians can cure the pains as well as suffering of the mind. We simply turn helpless. But you must remember time is a great physician. It passes on and gradually cures all our sorrows, pains, suffering as well as frustrations. Without any human interventions everything becomes normal with time and time heals all wounds of mind. All pains tends to get subsidized and we forget everything, hence it is time, which is appeasing all pangs and suffering. So, one can easily state time plays a significant role in anyone's life.



What you must do?

What you must do is, give time to its space to work and thus we are assured of great miracles. Many time, what we feel is that, we cannot come out of our bad times and it is end of everything, but there is hope and time to have wonders happening.

We all are travelling in a vehicle called time, time would not leave us alone and go, it would take us to some beautiful avenues one day. You must give time its space to work, we shall not be in hurry for fortunes to be bestowed, however, in the fullness of time everything would happen.

King Charles III is now, the King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other commonwealth realms. He was longest-serving heir apparent and prince of Wales and at age 73, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, on 8 September 2022.

Thus, Charles was the longest waiting heir to the throne in the history of British. Not once, did Prince Charles complain, he knew, when fullness of time would come, he would be the king one day and his wife would become his queen consort.