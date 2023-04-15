Titanic Remembrance Day
Highlights
Losing a record number of people, including some famous and noteworthy folks like the ship’s architect and various others, the infamous Titanic sank on its maiden voyage, just four days into its journey.
This day marks the anniversary of the sinking of the ship, also known as Titanic Remembrance Day.
