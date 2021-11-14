Tongue Twister Day
Highlights
It’s an elegant dance or a fumbling ungainly stumble through a linguistic waltz.
It's an elegant dance or a fumbling ungainly stumble through a linguistic waltz. Whether you're discussing Peter Piper picking a peck of pickled peppers" or the vagaries chirped out by "A quick-witted cricket critic".
Tongue Twister Day encourages you to give your tongue a workout and challenge your friends to the most convoluted and difficult tongue twisters of the year.
How many knots will you tie YOUR tongue into this year?
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story