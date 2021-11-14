  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Tongue Twister Day

Tongue Twister Day
x

Tongue Twister Day

Highlights

It’s an elegant dance or a fumbling ungainly stumble through a linguistic waltz.

It's an elegant dance or a fumbling ungainly stumble through a linguistic waltz. Whether you're discussing Peter Piper picking a peck of pickled peppers" or the vagaries chirped out by "A quick-witted cricket critic".

Tongue Twister Day encourages you to give your tongue a workout and challenge your friends to the most convoluted and difficult tongue twisters of the year.

How many knots will you tie YOUR tongue into this year?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X