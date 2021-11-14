It's an elegant dance or a fumbling ungainly stumble through a linguistic waltz. Whether you're discussing Peter Piper picking a peck of pickled peppers" or the vagaries chirped out by "A quick-witted cricket critic".

Tongue Twister Day encourages you to give your tongue a workout and challenge your friends to the most convoluted and difficult tongue twisters of the year.

How many knots will you tie YOUR tongue into this year?