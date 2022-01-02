Tortoise Make a Good Pets, Know the Reason why?

Many people would like to have pets at home, but they shy away because lack of space and they tend to feel, pets would make their houses messy.



Tortoise do not require space

Animals such as cat and other animals surely make good pets, but they need a good amount of space as well as freedom to go about in the house., when it comes to tortoise, it generally moves at a very slow pace and they need very small area to be active.

Do not Require lot of Attention

Tortoise do not require lot of attention as well as care as much other pets do. All they need is secure housing and a place to sleep and heated lamp to keep themselves warm and also regulated temperature.

Tortoise do not shed

Unlike Dogs and kittens, Tortoise do not shed as they have a protective, thick layer around their body, which they tend to call their little homes.

They are super clean

Another problem many of us, might have faced with furry pets, they tend to Make a mess around the house. When you have a Tortoise, you need not worry about that.

A tortoise do not require the same amount of cleaning when compared to a furry animal as the furry animals steps out and gets himself or herself as dirty as possible while playing in the mud, while we find tortoise feeling cozy in his/her surroundings.

No Odor

Tortoise do not give away odor either, unlike other animals, we find tortoise do not have a distinctive smell.

Tortoise is Super friendly

Few people will put off from getting a reptile because they tend to believe them to be emotionless creatures. Both love as well as companionship, which you get from a dog is difficult to put into words. They always desire to play around and express their love. They are also highly emotive, from wagging tails to puppy dog eyes. You can stroke the shell of tortoise; they do like this experience and It will help to have bonding with this pet.