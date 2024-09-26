Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reaffirms its Commitment to Environmental Sustainability on the World Environment Health Day 2024

Marking the World Environment Health Day, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability. Over the years, TKM has consciously adopted sustainable business practices and transforming from a carmaker to a mobility company. Keeping with its principle of ‘Respect for the Planet’, Toyota globally announced the ‘Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050’ (TEC 2050) in October 2015, comprising six environmental challenges. The first set of 3 challenges focuses on achieving carbon neutrality from our products, and its entire value chain including the manufacturing activities. The latter 3 challenges aim to create a net positive impact.

Aligning with the TEC 2050, TKM’s multi-faceted strategy continues to deliver innovative solutions that go beyond product and service offerings, with significant achievements in the areas of nature conservation (e.g. afforestation, cultivating native biodiversity, etc.), resource efficiency (water, materials and energy management), and advancing recycling & reuse initiatives and more. Further, the company’s eco-conscious efforts not only focus on positively contributing to the environment but also promote sustainable living among various stakeholders (employees, community, suppliers, dealers, school children, etc) to enable a recycled-based society, and establish a future society in ‘Harmony with Nature’.

Under its product portfolio, TKM continues to provide practical mobility choices towards achieving carbon-neutral goals, by adopting a multi-pathway approach (xEVs - hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, fuel cell electric vehicle, battery electric vehicle, etc.) based on the country’s current energy mix, infrastructure readiness and unique consumer’s needs. The company has also actively pursued innovative advanced vehicle technologies driven by bioenergy (e.g. Ethanol) that can rapidly displace fossil fuel consumption at large scale as well as achieve low carbon emissions on a comprehensive Well-to-Wheel (W2W) basis. Leveraging on the distinctive opportunity, in August 2023, TKM unveiled the Prototype of the World’s First BS6 Stage 2 Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle.

Furthermore, the company has implemented various sustainable practices in its manufacturing, moving closer to its set goal of achieving ‘Net Zero Carbon in Manufacturing Operations’ by 2035, and it continues to share such best practices across its value chain. To highlight some of the key eco achievements by TKM, so far:

Ø Water Management: The company follows a 4R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recharge) approach to optimize its water usage, moving towards the goal of ‘water positive’. In this regard, it has installed rainwater harvesting ponds with 55,500 m3 capacity for manufacturing and non-manufacturing applications, and a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant that has recyclability up to 60%. Through these, 89.3% of the water requirement for production is met through recycled and rainwater. The company has also witnessed a remarkable rise in groundwater level over the years, as a result of rainwater harvesting and 18 recharge pits across the campus, which is now at 27 feet, an average of pre-monsoon and post-monsoon season (from 90ft in 2009).

Ø Waste to Value (Recycling): By rigorously implementing “segregation of waste at source and responsibly handling”, TKM is promoting a recycling-based society. With the goal of becoming a ‘zero waste to landfill’ company, over 96% of the waste is recycled.

Ø Efficient Energy Usage & Adoption of Renewable Energy: TKM has made continuous improvements in energy efficiency by installing renewable energy and implementing energy-saving technologies. TKM has been using 100% renewable energy in grid electricity since June 2021. This transition has resulted in 95,082 tons of CO2 reduction in FY 23-24. By April 2023, the company had fully implemented 100% PNG usage across its operations. This initiative has resulted in a 33% reduction in CO2 emissions per vehicle, contributing to an overall reduction of 2,051 tons of CO2. Technologies like heat pump with solar reflector, dry booth implementation, etc. and optimized manufacturing processes led to 5000+ tons of reduction in carbon emissions in the same period.

Ø Nature conservation and enriching biodiversity: As stewards of the environment, the company has taken significant steps towards nature conservation. Over the years, TKM has planted over 328,000 trees across 112 acres within its factory premises using the Miyawaki/native concept. This focuses towards restoring and reconstructing the forests based on the concept of “Potential Natural Vegetation”, and this very application has helped in creating a ‘Natural Forest’, within the premises of TKM, by planting native species to enhance biodiversity and aid food chain and ecology. In addition, TKM has created widespread awareness and promotes greenery in the community through its employee engagement by distributing saplings and conducting plantation drives (this year, 8000+ saplings were distributed and planted outside TKM premises).

To further amplify the efforts in restoring the native biodiversity, TKM has established a state-of-the-art ‘Ecozone’, an experiential learning centre with 17 theme parks located at TKM’s manufacturing, which continues to contribute through knowledge-sharing, enabling eco consciousness, on various aspects of nature conservation including climate change, waste-to-value, ecological balance, water resource management and so forth. Thus far, 42,000+ (including students & various stakeholders) have been sensitised, imbibing positive behavioural change to live in harmony with nature.

Sharing his thoughts, B Padmanabha - Executive Vice President and Director, Manufacturing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our vision is to continuously evolve into a true mobility company, exploring every avenue to achieve 'Carbon Neutrality.' Aligned with Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, we have embedded rigorous mitigation plans and key metrics into our sustainability goals, enhancing both the transparency and resilience of our climate strategies.

Our commitment to carbon neutrality is reflected in the diverse eco-sustainable practices we implement—ranging from resource optimization to circular economy initiatives and nature preservation—across all operations and the value chain. These efforts demonstrate our dedication, with tangible impacts backed by well-defined performance metrics. Additionally, we actively engage our value chain partners and stakeholders, encouraging them to adopt measures that promote sustainable living.

Stakeholder engagement is central to TKM’s environmental advocacy. This collaborative approach is reinforced by our comprehensive Environment Management System, which integrates eco-friendly practices across the company’s business ecosystem. From employees to suppliers, dealers, and logistics partners, TKM’s sustainability initiatives such as eco-consciousness campaigns, tree plantation drives, ‘No Plastic’ movements, water conservation, etc., continue to create ripple effect towards environment protection. Furthermore, the employees voluntarily continue to actively participate in various social initiatives driven by TKM, through the iCare program (‘I, Community Action to Reach Everyone’ under TKM’s corporate social responsibility), positively touched the lives of more than 2.3 million people so far, thus contributing towards creating a healthier, more sustainable future.”



































