Are you Travelling? Checklist to help you pack for a trip

Whenever I drive to the airport or the train station to begin my next trip, I always have that panicky feeling because I think I forgot something. I mentally go through all the things I packed but I can never quite calm myself down. I am not the most organized person when I pack and on top of that, I always pack 2 hours before I leave. Luckily, I have never forgotten something as important as my passport or wallet. But I usually did forget one or the other thing which I had to purchase at my travel destination. So I decided to write my own packing list in order to be more organized when I pack my suitcase and now I am sharing it with you.

With your flights and hotel booked, the luggage is the last thing stopping you from that great holiday. We know it feels like a chore, but if you follow our expert packing tips you'll never have to worry.

1. Make a list

Ok, so it sounds a little boring, but idiot-proof lists are the gateway to a stress-free holiday. Separate your essentials from your desirables, and be realistic with your luggage limitations. If you need list inspiration – the following might be a good place to start…

2. Don't forget the first aid kit

We're not asking you to prepare for ER, just a small bag with the most necessary pills and medicine you might need. After all, nobody wants to suffer a punishing headache, high-climate fever, upset stomach or all three during a holiday. It might be easy enough to pick up a domestic remedy for your ailments at home, but medicines in the country you are visiting may be limited to prescription only. The same goes for allergy meds and asthma remedies – bring them on board!

3. Limit your liquids

We all know about it by now, and yet there's still a mass confusion and hold-up when some chancer tries to sneak a bottle of water past airport security. Much to everybody's chagrin, pan-European baggage restrictions state that all liquids carried in hand luggage must be no more than 100 ml per item, and must fit into one small and resealable transparent bag (usually available at the airport for a nominal fee). If you're carrying anything larger, stow it with your checked-in suitcase.

4. Name tags are there to help

Unless you're an international man of mystery, you shouldn't have to worry about travelling incognito. Most suitcases come with name tags fitted as standard, so be sure to fill them in just in case you – or the airline – lose your luggage!

5. Observe restrictions on baggage.

Overstuffing your suitcase is never a good idea.

If your airline says: "23kg", then they mean 23kg! Weigh your bags before you get to the airport and make sure you are within the restrictions, otherwise you'll be forced to cough up extra cash at the airport or, even worse, have to say goodbye to that lovely hand-knitted cardigan your grandmother spent so long slaving over. We've all tried to squeeze that extra pair of pants in the already overstuffed suitcase, but the restrictions are there for a reason, and that reason is your safety. Which reminds us…

6. Save bag space for all your holiday purchases

Whether it's duty-free goods or holiday mementoes, it's inevitable that you'll be bringing more back home with you than when you left – so make sure you have room for it!

7. Skip the shoes

The biggest and most frustrating item of luggage. How many pairs of shoes you should take is very much dependent on how long your vacation might be, but we'd suggest that three pairs are a reasonable average for a 1-2 week getaway. More important than volume is versatility, so make sure you're not stuck hiking in stilettos by bringing a pair of shoes for every realistic occasion of your trip. Wear your most cumbersome pair on the plane – plus, stuff your socks in the rest – and you'll save even more space.

8. Cosmetics – at a minimum!

Unless you plan on travelling to a desert island, it's likely that you'll be able to pick up popular shampoo or sun lotion brands in almost any corner of the world. Fewer cosmetics also mean that you'll be less likely to find an explosion of nondescript gooey liquids spoiling everything in your suitcase when you arrive at your destination. If you really can't live without that special face cream, try to take only as much as you'll need for your trip and nothing more. That way you can discard the empties and save extra luggage room for your trip back home.

9. Keep on rolling…

This tip is certainly up for debate, but we think that rolling your clothes really is the only way to go. Not only will it reduce those pesky wrinkles and creases in your gear, but it'll also save you some much-needed suitcase space.

10. All valuables go in hand luggage

All valuable equipment goes in hand luggage

It's rare that airlines lose luggage these days, but why take the risk? Stay safe and stow all your expensive luxuries – from your camera to your diamond engagement ring – in hand luggage.

11. Don't forget the adapters

If you do need them, save on the crazy airport prices by buying them ahead of your trip.

12. Pack all-rounder fashions, not eccentric statement pieces

You might want to pack that banana costume for your trip, but is it really necessary? Fancy dress or no, this is a question you should really ask yourself when pressed for suitcase space. Pack great all-rounder attire and a classy evening outfit, but leave those outlandish statement pieces for a night out at home.

13. Be delicate with your delicates

If you have to pack any china plates or glass goods, wrapping them in bubble wrap or in-between clothes and putting them right in the middle of your case is the safest way to make sure they arrive with you in one piece.

14. Categorise your clothes

Pack clothes in groups: that means shirts with shirts, pants with pants -it's easier to find what you need and unpack on the other side.

15. Pack a mini closet in your hand luggage

Not literally, of course, but it's always a nice idea to add a clean set of underwear and a garment in your carry-on bag, in case of your luggage being lost in an aeroplane mix-up.

16. Don't predict the weather – check it

Depending on where you're going, weather forecasts are either your holiday's best friend or biggest foe. Come rain or shine, meteorologists will always give you the best idea of what weather to expect on your holiday. Check the day before you fly and pack accordingly, and save room for that trusty pac-a-mac or umbrella you hope you'll never have to use.

17. No on-board manicure

Tip for the well-groomed flyer: if you're thinking about carrying a nail file, scissors, or any other sharp primping tool in your luggage – give up the idea! They are prohibited and airport workers will ask you to get rid of them.

18. The most necessary things go on top

If you believe that a particular thing can be useful to you very soon (perhaps at the airport), for example, a jacket – put it on top. Very obvious advice, but perhaps it's so obvious that you'd be bound to forget otherwise!

19. Towels?

Towels! Yet another pesky space-filler you need to think long and hard about whether you actually need. Check ahead of time to see if your holiday accommodation will be providing them (they probably will) and pack accordingly.

20. Strip at airport security

It's unlikely you'll be asked to strip down to your undergarments, but it's possible that you'll be asked to undress a bit as you go through to the terminal. This usually means taking shoes, belts and jackets off, and removing any jewellery or metal goods. Travelling with a laptop or tablet device? Be prepared to present your gadgets to the friendly security staff too.

21. Don't leave home without the essentials

This penultimate tip is a big one as, without these necessities, you won't be heading anywhere but home: check and check again that you have your monies, a valid passport and – for the sake of your holiday companions – a toothbrush. Keep these all on hand and then you'll be able to remember the most important thing…