Smart Ways to Save on Your Next Indian Getaway
Planning a trip to India? Discover smart ways to save on flights, hotels, and experiences while enjoying the best of your Indian getaway on a budget.
India, with its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities, is a dream destination for many travellers. Whether you're planning to explore the backwaters of Kerala, the palaces of Rajasthan, or the misty mountains of the North-East — there are plenty of ways to experience India on a budget without sacrificing the quality of your adventure.
Use a travel search platform
Flights often account for the largest share of travel expenses. One of the most reliable ways to find the best flight ticket is through a trusted travel search platform. Websites like Google Flights enable you to compare prices across airlines and dates, helping you secure the most cost-effective options. For travel within India, don't overlook the extensive rail network.
The IRCTC Rail Connect app is essential for booking train tickets, which are an incredibly affordable and scenic way to traverse the country.
Pro-Tip: Book flights and trains well in advance, especially during festival seasons. Travel on weekdays is often cheaper than on weekends.
Stay like a local
Instead of expensive hotels, consider authentic and affordable alternatives, such as guesthouses, hostels, or homestays. Online platforms like booking.com offer a wide range of local properties. Choosing accommodation just outside the main tourist hubs can also lead to significant savings and a more genuine local experience.
Master local transport
Once you're in a city, opt for its public transport system. Budget-friendly buses or metro services offer an authentic taste of everyday life. For convenient point-to-point travel, ridesharing apps like Uber and Ola are widely available in major cities and are often more affordable than traditional taxis.
Get a taste of the local gastronomy
One of the best ways to save money and experience true Indian culture is through its food. Skip the overpriced tourist restaurants and eat where the locals do. Look for busy local eateries, "dhabas" (roadside restaurants), or university canteens. Not only is the food more authentic and delicious, but it will also cost a fraction of the price.
Use technology to your advantage
Leverage technology to uncover the best local secrets. Follow Indian travel vloggers and bloggers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. They often share insights on everything from hidden gems and cheap eats to tips for bypassing long queues at popular attractions.
Additionally, having Google Maps for navigation and a UPI payment app like Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone will make transactions seamless and save you the hassle of carrying large amounts of cash.
By combining strategic booking with a willingness to live, travel, and eat like a local, your Indian getaway can be both incredibly affordable and deeply authentic. Let technology guide your planning, and remember to be mindful during your vacation to immerse yourself in the joys of travel.