Under 25 Summit: A grand celebration of youth culture and potential

The Under 25 Summit, one of India's most eagerly awaited festivals, is poised to make a triumphant return this year, promising a spectacular showcase of youth culture and potential. Renowned as a global pinnacle of youth celebrations, the Under 25 Summit brings together a diverse community of students, creators, performers, and thought leaders. This year's edition is scheduled to unfold at the iconic Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on March 9-10.





Founded by Vijay Subramaniam, the Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, the Summit has evolved into arguably the most compelling youth intellectual property in the country today. Subramaniam expressed his excitement, stating, “The Summit is arguably the most compelling youth IP in the country today. Seeing its planned trajectory, I wish I could be a student again to experience something like this. The entire Collective flywheel is propelling the summit to its true potential. If you want to know what young India is up to, then this is the place to be on the 9th and 10th of March. The teams have worked hard to ensure a memorable experience for everyone.”



Having successfully hosted numerous editions, the Summit stands as a triumphant edutainment intellectual property, attracting over 100,000 students. Known for its top-tier curation, the Summit seamlessly converges various fields through inspirational speaker sessions, talent discovery platforms, enriching workshops, engaging panel discussions, and interactive experience zones, promising an enriching experience for all attendees.

This year's star-studded lineup features luminaries such as Vikrant Massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Babil Khan, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nikhil Kamath, Ankush Bahuguna, Bharg Kale, and Kenny Sebastian, among others to be announced soon. Previous editions have featured illustrious speakers like Rana Daggubati, Tanmay Bhat, Alaya F, Abhay Deol, and Sadhguru.

Integral to this celebrated Summit is the Under 25 Universe, a pioneering learning technology company focused on holistic education and independent thought leadership of the youth. Captivating a devoted following through its innovative app, the Under 25 Summit, and multiple media platforms, it has recently been acquired by Collective Artists Network, India's pop culture marketplace. For this year's Summit, operational responsibilities are in collaboration with The Silly Fellows.

Anto Philip, CEO and Co-Founder of Under 25 Universe, remarked, “The summit is an annual culmination of everything that represents youth culture at large, with over 300 students coming together to build, curate, and celebrate confusion we are all set to make this year a very intentional and meaningful one with the best conversations on stage, handpicked performances and an array of experience zones for our 20,000+ attendees.”

The Summit promises an immersive experience for attendees, blending entertainment with education and fostering a sense of community among the youth. The amalgamation of thought-provoking discussions, creative performances, and interactive sessions aims to provide a platform for the youth to explore their potential and contribute to shaping the cultural landscape.

As the countdown to March 9-10 begins, the Under 25 Summit is poised to reclaim its status as a pivotal cultural event, offering a unique and enriching experience for the vibrant youth of India. Stay tuned for updates on the additional lineup of speakers and performers, ensuring an unforgettable celebration of youth culture and innovation.