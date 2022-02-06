Valentine Day, this day lovers express their affection : Know its history

The origins of the Valentine Day is not clear, hence many sources tend to believe that it stems from the story of St. Valentine, a Roman priest who was martyred on or around 14th February, during 269 AD. How he has become the patron saint for the lovers still remains the mystery, but according to one theory is that, the church used the day of St Valentine's martyrdom to Christianize the old Roman Lupercallia, a pagan festival held around the middle of February.



The ancient ceremony included putting girls' names in a box and allowing the boys draw them out, couple would be then paired off until the following year. The Christian church tend to substitute saint names for girls, name in hope that participant would model his life after the saint whose name he has drawn. However, it was once again girls' names, which ended up in the box by the 16th century.

Eventually, the custom of sending anonymous cards or messages to those whom one has admired became the accepted way to celebrate valentine's day, there has been increase in the interest in the Valentine's Day, 1st in US and then in Canada. In the mid-19th century Early versions of Valentine cards fashioned of Satin and lace and ornamented with flowers, ribbon as well as images of cupids or birds appeared in England in the year, 1880's.

Symbols

Hearts, red and pink color roses, statues of cupids and cupid bows as well as arrows symbolize the feeling of romance and love on Valentine's Day. Cupid is usually portrayed as a small winged figure having both bow and arrow. In the mythology, he tends use his arrow to strike the hearts of the people. People who fall in love are sometimes said, to be struck by the Cupid's arrow. The day focuses on love, romance, appreciation and friendship.