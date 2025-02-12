Valentine’s Day 2025: Thoughtful & Elegant Gift Ideas for Your Loved One

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express love with meaningful and stylish gifts. Whether you're looking for a timeless accessory, a romantic fragrance, or an exquisite piece of jewelry, there are plenty of options to make your special someone feel cherished. Each gift is designed to celebrate love in its finest form. Explore these elegant picks and surprise your partner with a present that truly speaks from the heart.

1. Lavie Luxe Quare Medium Women's Satchel: A timeless accessory perfect for Valentine’s Day, this sleek and structured satchel effortlessly complements both formal events and everyday outings. Its classic design ensures it remains a stylish staple for years. Thoughtfully crafted with multiple compartments, it keeps essentials neatly organized for on-the-go convenience. The adjustable strap offers versatile carrying options, whether over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

Product Link: https://www.lavieworld.com/products/lavie-luxe-quare-beige-medium-womens-satchel

MRP: ₹ 5999

Available Colors: Mint, Off White, Beige, Black

2. Essential Lace Non-Padded Non-Wired 3/4th Cup Bridal Wear Lace Bralette - Red: This stunning red bralette combines comfort and glamour, perfect for a romantic evening.

Product Link: Buy Essential Lace Non Padded Non Wired 3/4th cup Bridal Wear Lace Bralette - Red Online | Wacoal India

MRP: ₹ 1999

Color Variants: Red & Lavender

​

5. Denver SRK Autograph Collection – Mystic Ocean & More

For the man who loves to leave a lasting impression, the Denver SRK Autograph Collection is an excellent choice. This exclusive set features a selection of signature fragrances, including Mystic Ocean, Free, Honour, Caliber, Imperial, and Blackcode. Designed to exude confidence and charm, these long-lasting deodorants make for a sophisticated Valentine’s gift.

Price: ₹1,079.00

Link: https://denverformen.com/products/denver-srk-autograph-collection-mystic-ocean-free-honour-caliber-imperial-blackcode-nano-deos

6. Denver Hamilton Grooming Kit (Pack of 8)

Pamper your loved one with the Denver Hamilton Grooming Kit, a premium collection of men’s grooming essentials. This comprehensive set includes a face wash, deep cleanse talc, detox soap, nano deo, Hamilton pocket perfume, Pride shaving foam, a sensitive razor, and a soft towel. It’s the ultimate self-care hamper, perfect for a well-groomed and confident look.

Price: ₹ 652.00

Link: https://denverformen.com/collections/grooming-kit-for-men/products/hamilton-grooming-kit-pack-of-8-face-wash-deep-cleanse-talc-hamilton-detox-soap-nano-deo-hamilton-pocket-perfume-pride-shaving-foam-sensitive-razor-towel-deodorant-spray

7. Heartbeat Diamond Bracelet

Celebrate your love with the Heartbeat Diamond Bracelet by Jewelbox, a delicate yet sophisticated piece designed to reflect the rhythm of your heart. Featuring elegant diamond-studded hearts, this bracelet is a timeless expression of your affection. It’s the perfect accessory for the romantic at heart.Price: ₹19,137

Link: https://jewelbox.co.in/heartbeat-diamond-bracelet/

8. Tilting Hearts Diamond Earrings

The Tilting Hearts Diamond Earrings by Jewelbox are an exquisite choice for a truly romantic gesture. The tilting heart design adorned with diamonds adds a dynamic, graceful touch to her look. These earrings are as unique as your love and are sure to make her feel extra special on Valentine’s Day.

Price: ₹ 23,570

Link: https://jewelbox.co.in/tilting-hearts-diamond-earrings/

9. The Engage Gift Exquisite Collection Luxury Beauty Set for Women: It is the perfect blend of elegance and indulgence, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day gift. This beautifully curated set includes the enchanting Fantasia Eau De Parfum, a fragrance that exudes charm and sophistication, paired with the luxurious Fantasia Shower Gel for a rejuvenating bathing experience. Together, these products offer a sensory delight that turns every moment into something special. The rich, captivating aroma of Fantasia adds an alluring touch, while the nourishing shower gel pampers the skin, creating the perfect combination of luxury and self-care. A thoughtful and timeless gift for women who cherish elegance and refined indulgence, this set is sure to make Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

Price: ₹ 1099

https://www.engageshop.in/gifting-atelier/engage-gift-exquisite-collection-luxury-beauty-set-for-women-fantasia-eau-de-parfum-100ml-fantasia-shower-gel-250ml-combo-set-of-2-gift-for-women-anniversary-gift-diwali-gift-544852?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Influencer

10. Valentine Gifting Set from Fonzie Folksy

Discover luxury on-the-go with Fonzie Folksy’s limited edition Travel Set of four uniquely crafted unisex perfumes. Each of these captivating fragrances will have your loved one swooning over you on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Each fragrance in the set has its own fanbase. The Gallerie - a burst of floral notes with crisp citrus settling at woody base for that inhibited showcase of your essence, O’live It - a sweet floral concoction for a redolent tango of vivacity or simply joie de vivre, Evenfall - a unique & strong aroma with a hint of Oud to exude a timeless style on chilly days and Runway bows - a floral trio fragrance with a woody twist for that classicism. Crafted with premium ingredients, the brand resonates with freshness, sophistication and longevity.

Price: ₹ 2499

https://fonziefolksy.com/collections/artisan-gift-collection/products/the-discovery-set

16. Red Solid Maxi Dress from NEWME

What's better than gifting a stunning red dress to someone special on Valentine's Day? The Red Solid Backless Maxi Dress from NEWME is the perfect addition to every girl's Valentine’s wardrobe. A red dress is a timeless choice for the occasion, symbolizing romance and passion. Crafted from comfortable lycra fabric, this sleeveless, backless maxi dress exudes elegance, making it ideal for a romantic evening. Available in sizes XS to XL, it flatters various body types while offering a chic and sophisticated look. Priced at just ₹899, it combines affordability with effortless style, making it a thoughtful and stylish Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: ₹ 899

Link: https://newme.asia/product/red-solid-backless-maxi-dress

17. Truke BTG Crystal buds

The Truke BTG Crystal Gaming Buds are the perfect Valentine’s gift for him, especially if he loves gaming and music. With 40ms ultra-low latency, 360° immersive sound, and a 13mm graphene driver, they deliver top-notch audio performance. The 68-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted playtime, while the RGB lighting adds a stylish touch. A thoughtful and tech-savvy gift he’ll love!

Price: ₹ 949

Link: https://www.truke.in/product/1835894c93d0b1728625175?srsltid=AfmBOopOavzqXLHqi7VtOQXduiDe9wmzf-SeCBtfWtuphnPvxmNW1B-s

18. Himalaya Strawberry Shine Lip Care: Show your love this Valentine’s Day with the perfect gift: Himalaya Strawberry Shine Lip Care. Enriched with the nourishing goodness of strawberry seed oil, this lip balm deeply hydrates and smoothens lips. Its rich moisturizing properties form a protective barrier, adding a glossy finish and a luscious strawberry color. Delight your loved ones with this thoughtful gesture that brings a little extra sparkle to their smile this Valentine's!

Price: ₹ 199

Buy here

19. Nema – A Perfect Gift for Your Loved Ones!

Celebrate love with Nema’s exclusive Valentine’s Hamper, thoughtfully curated to make this season of romance extra special. Whether you're surprising a partner, a friend, or treating yourself, this hamper is the perfect way to express love and appreciation.

Price: ₹ 1500 onwards

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF15tgzxTta/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

21. Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Range: This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of a stunning, healthy hair transformation with the Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair range—featuring the Ultimate Repair Hair Mask, Shampoo, and Conditioner. The rich, nourishing formula of the hair mask is perfect for achieving a flawless hairdo, repairing damage, and leaving locks soft, smooth, and full of shine. Whether you’re treating someone special or indulging in a little self-care, this luxurious trio ensures your loved one’s hair is not only beautifully styled but deeply nourished too—making it the perfect way to say "I care" this V-Day all wrapped up in its season’s colour- red packaging.

Price: ₹ 2500/ 1800/ 1600

Buy here

22. Traya’s Scalp Oil+Growth Oil Shots: This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of care with Traya’s Scalp Oil + Growth Oil Shots. Infused with Ayurvedic herbs, it strengthens hair, boosts scalp health, and repairs damage caused by styling or pollution. A thoughtful way to show love, this gift promotes self-care and wellness, making it perfect for pampering your special someone and helping them feel their best!

Price: ₹ 450/-

Buy here

23.ILEM JAPAN’s Hydrating Serum and Mild Cleanser: ILEM JAPAN’s Hydrating Serum and Mild Cleanser make an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift that will leave your loved one glowing. The gentle cleanser refreshes and purifies, while the hydrating serum deeply moisturizes the skin barrier, helping restore its elasticity and refreshing your radiance. This dynamic duo offers a luxurious skincare experience that pampers, restores, and radiates love.

Price: ₹ 2500/ 3310

Buy here

24. OPI Infinite Shine Range: Make OPI Infinite Shine a key part of your Valentine's Day glam by adding a stunning red to your look leaving you or your partner shining even at their fingertips. With its long-lasting, high-gloss finish, the OPI Infinite Shine range is perfect for creating a bold statement. Choose a classic red like Big Apple Red I'm Not Really a Waitress or Malaga Wine to give your nails that extra pop of romance and elegance. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or a cozy celebration, these reds will complement your outfit and keep you looking polished all day and night.

Price: ₹ 899/-

Buy here

Crompton Ameo Pro 750W Mixer Grinder 4 Jar: For a meaningful festive season gift, consider the Crompton Ameo 750W Mixer Grinder. This mixer combines advanced features with durability, featuring stainless-steel jars and Maxigrind Technology for precise and consistent results. Its elegant chrome-plated knob and Motor Vent X technology ensure lasting performance and cool operation. This thoughtful present simplifies meal preparation and enhances flavours, making every dish a delight. Whether they love experimenting with new recipes or simply enjoy a good home-cooked meal, these kitchen essentials are the perfect way to show your love.

Price: ₹ 7100/-

Available at: Crompton

29. Fiona Blush Velvet Bedspread Set By Sadyaska

Dwell in the luxe layers of velvet. Tailored with attention to detail using rich, super soft fabrics. This bedcover set seamlessly makes a bold statement for your room.

Price: ₹ 14,999/-

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/fiona-blush-velvet-bedspread-set

30. Nadine Mocha Dreams Bedsheet

The Dream Collection is an artful composition of delicate designs with a keenness for detail and precision. A cocktail of dainty patterns and colored confluence, the collection consists of two embroidered pillowcases and a solid bedsheet.

Price: ₹ 4,599/-

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/nadine-mocha-dreams-bedsheet

31. Diamond Dusty Rose Woven Throw With Cushion Covers

There is nothing a bed wants more than to be draped with one of these fabulous woven throws and free matching cushion covers. Drape this textured throw over any solid or neutral-colored sofa with cushions that complement each other. This premium throw is an all-season home essential that you just can't do without. It is a soft fabric featured with tassels at the end.

Price: ₹ 3,999/-

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/diamond-dusty-rose-woven-throw-with-cushion-covers

32. Gracie Chair by Darsh Designs

An evident red chair that seamlessly combines modern aesthetics with classic craftsmanship. This chair features a vibrant red upholstered seat that not only adds a pop of color to any room but also ensures comfort and support for extended seating. The sturdy wooden legs provide a solid foundation, enhancing the chair’s durability while adding a touch of warmth and natural beauty. The sleek design of the legs complements the bold upholstery, making this chair an ideal choice for contemporary living spaces, dining areas, or even as an accent piece in a cozy reading nook. Its versatile style allows it to blend effortlessly with various decor themes, making it a perfect addition to your home or office.

Price: On Request

Link: https://darshdesigns.com/p/gracie-chair/

33. Pink Chair by Darsh Designs

Presenting a stunning pink chair that seamlessly blends style and comfort, crafted to enhance any living area. This chair boasts a soft, cushioned seat covered in a lively pink fabric, injecting a burst of color into your decor. Its elegant black base offers a contemporary contrast, ensuring both stability and durability while elevating the overall look. With an ergonomic design that encourages relaxation, this chair is ideal for reading, lounging, or hosting guests. Paired with a lush green plant, it beautifully complements the vibrant pink and black palette, fostering a harmonious and welcoming ambiance in any space.

Price: On Request

Link: https://darshdesigns.com/p/pink-chair/

34. Roshi Chair by Darsh Designs

Present a beautifully designed pink chair that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with natural elements, making it an ideal addition to any contemporary living area. The chair features a plush, upholstered seat in a soft pink hue, providing both comfort and style. Its striking wooden backrest adds warmth and sophistication, crafted from high-quality wood that showcases a natural grain pattern, enhancing its visual appeal. Accompanying the chair is a vibrant green plant, which not only complements the pink upholstery but also brings a refreshing touch of nature into your home.

Price: On Request

Link: https://darshdesigns.com/p/roshi-chair/

35. Ovalio Planter by Bonasila Planters

Ovalio is among one of the most preferred decorative indoor flower pots. It allows you to host your favorite plants to your interiors in style. As the name indicates, the Ovalio is inspired by an Oval shape. It is characterized by its perfect round curves. Ovalio has a calm & soothing appeal to it.

Price: ₹ 3,000

Product Link: https://www.bonasila.com/planters/ovalio-frp-planters/

35. Leppo By Bonasila:

Leppo is a simple yet significant designer planter. Take a glimpse at it from any angle; you will be amazed to see a curved base with great stability! Be it entrance lobbies or drawing halls, Leppo is a perfect host for welcoming plants.

Price: ₹ 2940

Link: https://www.bonasila.com/planters/leppo-frp-planters/

36. Moso By Bonasila:

Elegant and minimal, these planters are crafted to be aesthetically subtle and create a calm space helping one connect to nature. This can be best used as an office table flower pot.

Price: ₹ 1175

Link: https://www.bonasila.com/tabto/moso-tabletop-plant-pots/

37.ILEM JAPAN Nourishing Eye Cream:

The Skin under your eyes is relatively thinner than the rest of your facial skin, making it crucial to keep it well-hydrated in order to prevent signs of aging. Enhance your self-care routine with a luxurious cream specifically crafted for the delicate skin around your eyes. ILEM Japan’s Nourishing Eye Cream boasts advanced Three-Phase Emulsification and Plant-Stem Cell Technology, combined with uniquely nourishing ingredients. This formula is designed to melt away stress lines and lock in essential moisture, ensuring your eye area remains youthful and revitalised. The Nourishing Eye Cream is an airy-soft, easily applicable cream that leaves no white cast. Infused with a natural citrus herbs blend of aromatic orange peel, wild mint leaf, fennel, rosemary leaf, and lavender, it effectively combats signs of aging and fine lines.

Link: https://in.ilemjapan.com/products/nourishing-eye-cream

Price: ₹ 1,850

ILEM JAPAN Deep Moisturizer:

The ILEM JAPAN Deep Moisturizer is crafted to rejuvenate and nourish dehydrated, sensitive skin with a rich blend of Sea Fennel Plant Stem Cells, Shea Butter, and Japanese Rice Germ Oil. This deeply hydrating formula repairs and fortifies the skin’s natural barrier, leaving it soft, plumped, and glowing. Perfect for colder weather, the ILEM JAPAN Deep Moisturizer helps to lock in long-lasting moisture, so your skin feels revitalized and resilient all day.

Link: https://in.ilemjapan.com/products/deep-moisturizer

Price: ₹ 1,850

39.ILEM JAPAN Shaving Gel

ILEM JAPAN’s Shaving Gel creates a grooming ritual inspired by Japanese craftsmanship. Our Shaving Gel not only ensures a precise and effortless shave but also pampers your skin with a blend of botanical extracts, each carefully selected for their soothing, rejuvenating, and healing qualities. The unique blend of soothing Mugwort Leaf Extract, anti-inflammatory Glycyrrhizinate 2K derived from licorice roots, and moisturizing Hydrolyzed Soybean Extract helps reduce irritation and redness, leaving your skin supple and revitalized post-shave. This comfortable shaving experience is enhanced by introducing intensely hydrating, soothing, and skin-softening ingredients like the Matricaria Flower Extract, Chamomile Flower Extract, and St. John's Wort.

Unlike traditional foaming gels, this non-foaming shaving gel offers a smooth, hydrating consistency that transforms into a gentle lather when applied to damp skin. Its soft and lightweight texture provides a comfortable glide for your razor, perfectly balancing between a comfortable shave and a refreshing post-shave feel.

Link: https://in.ilemjapan.com/products/shaving-gel

Price: ₹ 2,800

40.ILEM JAPAN Refreshing Body Wash

ILEM JAPAN’S Refreshing Body Wash serves as a natural body wash that cleanses away impurities while uplifting your mind. The sudsy formula, enriched with an invigorating aroma of lemongrass and mint, is the perfect way to start your Valentine’s Day feeling refreshed. The Body Wash combines the soothing benefits of Japanese Uji Tea Extract with collagen-boosting Goji Berry Stem Cells, delivering deliciously supple skin with every use. This unique formula uses 98% natural origin ingredients and is made entirely in Japan. Suitable for all skin types. In addition to its moisturising benefits, this solution also contains anti-inflammatory properties that lead to skin-soothing benefits.

Link: https://in.ilemjapan.com/products/refreshing-body-wash

Price: ₹ 3,450

41. Traya’s Re Cap Serum

Traya's Re Cap serum is formulated with ingredients like Redensyl, Procapil, and Capixyl, all designed to combat hair loss and promote healthier strands. It specifically addresses the root causes of hair fall, including premature aging of hair follicles, DHT-induced shrinkage of follicles, hair thinning, and weakened roots. Additionally, natural extracts such as red clover, larch wood, and castor oil play a vital role in managing hair loss while supporting overall hair health.

Price: ₹ 1300

Link: https://traya.health/products/recap-serum-for-hair-fall-control

42. Traya Hydrate Damage Repair Shampoo

Traya’s Hydrate Damage Repair Shampoo is infused with the natural goodness of baobab tree extract and powered by Vegan Keratin Renewal Technology. Infused with Plant Kera Complex naturally known for its water-binding properties, this shampoo goes deeper into your hair strands, eliminates dryness by 83% and revives dull, brittle hair. This shampoo tackles the harmful effects of pollutants and the damage caused by heat by penetrating through every strand, reaching the inmost layer, repairing damage and providing it with hydration.

Price: ₹ 950/-

Link: https://ae.traya.health/products/traya-hydrate-damage-repair-shampoo-with-baobab-tree-extracts-and-vegan-keratin-100-safe-sulphate-and-paraben-free

43. Traya’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Traya's Anti-Dandruff solution is formulated with powerful anti-fungal agents that effectively inhibit fungal growth, targeting Malassezia furfur, the primary cause of dandruff and scalp flakiness. Enriched with aloe vera, known for its soothing properties, this solution provides cooling relief from constant itching, ensuring comfort. The anti-fungal ingredients not only combat dandruff but also help prevent inflammation, promoting a healthy, irritation-free scalp.

Price: ₹ 300

Link: https://traya.health/products/anti-dandruff-shampoo

44. Traya Nourish Hair Oil:

Traya's Nourish Hair Oil is a luxurious blend of freshly cut herbs and 9 cold-pressed oils, including Amla, Bhringraj, Jatamansi, Argan Oil, Castor Oil, and Rosemary Oil. This herbal formula revitalizes and conditions dull hair, reduces breakage, provides deep nourishment, and promotes manageable, frizz-free hair. Its conditioning properties help prevent the absorption of harmful colors, while the essential oils create a protective layer against environmental stressors, leaving your hair revitalized and protected.

Price: ₹ 499

Link: https://traya.health/products/nourish-hair-oil-suitable-for-all-hair-types-100ml-with-argan-oil-castor-oil-rosemary-extract?srsltid=AfmBOop9yBsaOC3jnRgF3CoN2iJQbheqq5yy0BAp3ZUDIBq2HNQ26oyB

45. Zed Black La Riva Gift Box

Zed Black introduced the La Riva Gift Box, a luxurious offering around the rich, woody fragrance of Oudh. Known for its timeless elegance, Oudh transforms any space into a haven of serenity and sophistication. The La Riva Gift Box includes a reed diffuser, scented candle, essential oil, incense sticks, and an incense holder, making it an ideal choice for premium gifting.

Price- ₹2499/U Glycolic Bright under Eye Dark Circle Serum

La Riva Gift Box is available on Zed Black's website, Amazon & Flipkart

46. Glycolic Bright under Eye Dark Circle Serum

Tired eyes after all those late-night conversations? This eye

serum, packed with 3% Glycolic Acid, Vitamin CG, and

Niacinamide, targets puffiness and dark circles. The cooling

triple-bead applicator provides a refreshing boost, ensuring

you or your partner look radiant for every date night.

Price: ₹699

Click here to buy

47. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara Volumising

Let’s not forget the eyes taking center stage with the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara. Delivering a dramatic, fanned-out effect with intense definition and lift, this mascara is a total game-changer. Clump-free and waterproof, it’s the must-have essential that belongs in every bridal party’s kit.

Price: ₹999

Click here to buy

48. DeLonghi Coffee Machine

This Valentine's Day, give the gift of perfect coffee moments with the DeLonghi Espresso Machine. Create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home with this sleek and practical machine, making every morning special.

Price: ₹ 26,500

https://orientelectric.com/collections/delonghi-products/products/de-longhi-ec685-bk-1350-watt-espresso-coffee-machine-black?variant=43342718861474

49. JOY Hydra Refresh Ultra- Light Gel

This Valentine’s Day, show your love with a thoughtful skincare essential! The JOY Hydra Refresh Ultra Light Gel Moisturizer provides 48-hour hydration, keeping the skin fresh, comfortable, and non-oily throughout the day. Its quick-absorbing, non-sticky formula helps retain moisture, leaving skin dewy & well hydrated —perfect for those with oily or combination skin.

Price: ₹ 249 for 150ml

Hydra Gel- Website link

50. Avocado Cuddle Buddy Pillow – A Cozy Valentine’s Day Gift Full of Love!

Ultra Soft Toys, a trusted name in high-quality toys, is thrilled to bring exciting gifts for Valentine’s Day, designed to make this special occasion even more memorable. Committed to spreading joy and comfort to people of all ages, Ultra Soft Toys has carefully curated a selection of adorable plush toys—perfect for expressing love and affection.

This Valentine’s Day, surprise your loved one with the Avocado Cuddle Buddy Pillow—a soft and huggable gift that offers both comfort and charm. Crafted from premium materials, this plush pillow features an adorable avocado design with an irresistibly soft texture, making it perfect for relaxation, bedtime snuggles, or home décor.

Price: ₹ 449

https://www.ultrasofttoys.com

51.Muted Magic Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo by Nourish Mantra

Gift the joy of effortless beauty with Nourish Mantra’s luxurious matte liquid lipsticks. This lipstick combo features four chic shades—Masoom Pink, Tedha Medha Hazelnut, Spice & Shanti, and Natkhat Berry. Infused with SPF, Vitamin E, and Shea Butter, these hydrating, smudge-proof lipsticks are perfect stocking stuffers for beauty lovers.

Price: ₹ 899

https://nourishmantra.in/

52. Godrej Dishwashers

Godrej Dishwashers are designed to meet the needs of modern Indian households, making them a practical and thoughtful wedding gift. Available in three options—a compact countertop model with 8 place setting, ideal for small families or couples, and two spacious freestanding dishwashers with 12 or 13 place setting, perfect for families of 4 to 5 and 6 to 7—they offer the right fit for every home.

Tailored for Indian cooking, these dishwashers effortlessly remove stubborn masalas, stains, and grease while accommodating large Indian utensils. With advanced features like Steam Wash Technology to tackle tough residue, Anti-Germ UV-Ion Technology for hygienic cleaning, and an Eco Mode to conserve water, they combine efficiency and practicality.

Price: ₹ 29,600

https://www.godrejenterprises.com/home-appliances/dishwashers

53. Usha Aquerra Smart Water Heater

The Usha Aquerra Smart water heater – the smart water heater where cutting-edge technology meets everyday convenience – can be controlled through the Usha app, allowing you to operate it remotely and keep an eye on your power usage effortlessly.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the Aquerra Smart features an eco-function and boasts an inbuilt anti-bacterial sterilization system set at 80°C. It also offers digital temperature settings, an ELCB (earth-leakage circuit breaker) for electrical safety, and a multi-function safety valve that manages excess pressure, prevents backflow, and drains water if necessary.

With a robust 2000W power output and advanced heat technology that enhances hot water usage by up to 20%, the Aquerra Smart combines efficiency with style. Available in 15 and 25-liter options. The heater comes with an 8-year warranty on the tank, 3 years on the element, and 2 years on the entire unit.

Price: ₹ 17,990 and ₹ 19,990

Aquerra Smart 25L | Usha Water Heater

54. Mini Heirloom Candle - Set of 2

For a delicate yet luxurious gesture, the Mini Heirloom Candle Set is a perfect choice. Their sophisticated metallic finish adds a touch of romance to any space, making them a wonderful gift for someone who appreciates beauty in the little things.

These hand-poured candles come in three elegant combinations: - Gold + Gold- Rose Gold + Rose Gold- Gold + Rose Gold

Price: ₹ 1560Click here to buy

55. Heirloom Candle Set – Set of 2

Elevate your gifting with the Heirloom Candle Set, featuring a Large + Classic candle duo. These statement candles are designed to enhance any space with their luxurious aura, making them a perfect way to celebrate love and togetherness.

Price: ₹ 2700Click here to buy

56. Festive Gift Box

If you're looking for an all-in-one romantic indulgence, the Festive Gift Box is the ultimate pick. Perfect for setting the mood for a cozy Valentine’s evening, this set transforms any space into a romantic haven.

This thoughtfully curated set includes: - A Large and Classic Gold Heirloom Candle- A Luxury Diffuser- A beautifully designed tray to complete the aesthetic

Price: ₹ 5100Click here to buy

57. The Vibes – Set of 3

For couples who share a love for aromatherapy, the Vibes Collection is a thoughtful gift. Available in small and classic sizes, these scented candles can be purchased singly or as a set of three, allowing you to mix and match fragrances that resonate with your love story.

Whether it's a warm, floral scent for romance, a fresh citrus burst for joy, or a soothing woody aroma for comfort, this collection brings love to life through the power of fragrance.

Choose from:

Sleep - A calming mix of rosemary, lavender, and sandalwood

Sensual - The elegant harmony of Damask Rose and Kashmiri Saffron

Serenity - A refreshing blend of citrus and after-rain cedarwood

Price: INR 3600 Click here to buy

58. L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipsticks

Make a bold statement this wedding season with L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipsticks, a perfect blend of elegance and long-lasting comfort. This luxurious satin range offers vibrant shades while keeping your lips soft and hydrated throughout the day. Enriched with omega 3, vitamin E, and argan oil, it deeply nourishes while delivering a rich, satin finish in a spectrum of striking hues. Designed to complement all Indian skin tones, these shades enhance bridal, bridesmaid, and festive looks effortlessly.

Encased in exquisite gold packaging, the L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick collection features 11 captivating shades, including S’il Vous Plait, Nu Unstoppable, and Worth It, making it impossible to choose just one!

Price: ₹750

Click here to buy

59.Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Kit 8 in 1 combo

Elevate his grooming game with this all-in-one luxury kit! From a precision razor to a fragrant body spray, this thoughtfully curated set is perfect for any man who values self-care and sophistication. It’s a versatile gift for husbands, boyfriends, or even brothers. What’s in the box? Park Avenue Fragrance Body Spray (150 ml), Park Avenue Deo Talc (100g), Park Avenue After Shave Lotion (50ml), Park Avenue Fragrant Soap (125g), Park Avenue Lather Shaving Cream (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush (1N), Park Avenue Razor (1N)

Price: ₹ 899Click here to buy

60. Morphy Richards India – Personal Grooming Range

Give the gift of a perfectly groomed look to your partner this Valentine's Day. The Morphy Richards Kingsman Elite 3-in-1 is the ultimate grooming tool for the modern man, offering versatility and precision in a sleek, stylish design. Show your love with a gift that helps him look and feel his best, every day. It's the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication.

Features - 3 interchangeable heads (trimmer, shaver, edger), cordless operation, USB charging, 90+ minutes runtime, travel lock.

Price: ₹ 1990/-

Morphy Richards Kingsman Elite 3-in-1 Trimmer, Shaver & Edger

61. Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509

This Valentine's Day, elevate his grooming game with the Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509. This 12-in-1 body groomer offers the ultimate in versatility and precision, allowing him to achieve any look he desires. It's the perfect gift for the man who values both style and convenience, showing him you care about his confidence and well-being. Give the gift of a truly refined grooming experience.

Features - 12 attachments (body groomer, trimmer, foil shaver, nose/ear trimmer, detail trimmer, multiple combs for different lengths), cordless operation, USB charging, up to 90 minutes runtime, washable heads, travel pouch.

Price: ₹ 2995/-

Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer

62. Morphy Richards iDazzle HD121DC 1200W Hair Dryer

Give the gift of dazzling hair this Valentine's Day with the Morphy Richards i-Dazzle HD121DC Hair Dryer. This powerful and stylish hair dryer makes it easy to achieve salon-worthy results at home. Its compact design and foldable handle make it perfect for travel, while the multiple heat and speed settings offer versatile styling options. Show her you care with a gift that helps her look and feel her best.

Features - 1200W power, 2 heat/speed settings, cool shot button, concentrator, foldable handle.

Price: ₹ 1495/-

Morphy Richards iDazzle HD121DC 1200W Hair Dryer

63. Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3500 Keratin Hair Straightener

Unlock the secret to effortlessly sleek and shiny hair this Valentine's Day with the Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3500 Keratin Hair Straightener. Infused with keratin, this straightener delivers salon-quality results at home, leaving hair smooth, healthy, and full of shine. It's the perfect gift to pamper her and help her feel confident and beautiful. Show your love with a gift that makes every day a good hair day.

Features - Keratin infused ceramic plates, temperature control up to 230°C, fast heat-up, swivel cord, automatic shut-off.

Price: ₹ 2495/-