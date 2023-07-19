Vital role parents can play in enriching children’s home learning

Parents play an important role in shaping the social, emotional, cognitive, numerical and linguistic development of children. Educationist and founder of the TreeHouse chain of schools, Rajesh Bhatia says, “UNICEF believes that ‘optimal conditions’ for a child's development include a safe and well-organised physical environment, opportunities for play, exploration and discovery, developmentally appropriate toys as well as books.” He offers a few more invaluable tips based on research on how parents can create an enriching and stimulating learning environment at home for their children.



1. Designate a learning space

According to a blog penned by researcher Ella Hendrixon for The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service in Gloucestershire, learning ability is affected by many factors including the comfort quotient of the seating, the amount of light, noise levels, and even the colour scheme in the environment. All of these factors can impact motivational levels and attentiveness. A space with excessive noise, multiple distractions and uncomfortable seating will not facilitate learning. Parents must ensure that a child has a designated learning space with an ergonomic desk and chair, proper lighting and easy access to study materials.

2. Cultivate a passion for reading

In 2014, a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that reading daily to young children can augment brain development, language acquisition and literacy. In fact, Dr Pamela High who led this study told American public broadcaster PBS that reading together gives parents and kids a one-on-one opportunity to communicate with each other. Her logic being that the more words children are exposed to, the more words they will imbibe. This will make their own transition to reading easy. Books also unlock the imagination, sharpen visualisation abilities and creativity, and of course, enrich vocabulary.

3. Active engagement and positive communication

Sarah Traub, a specialist in Human Development and Family Science at the University of Missouri says adults must use positive communication and interaction to build a healthy relationship with children. A peaceful environment where parents regularly engage with and listen to their children and make space for feedback, also has a positive impact on academic performance. Simple things like inquiring about their day at school, asking about their homework and helping them do it, will motivate them to do better at school.

4. Avoid comparisons and pressure

A survey by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in 2022 found that around 80 per cent of students in Classes 9-12 suffer from anxiety due to exams and results. But pressure to excel begins much earlier and it is essential to not compare children to their peers and instead help them address their anxieties. Last year, youth mental health service ReachOut had also released data to show that exam stress has a massive impact on students. It is important to hence not force them to meet benchmarks, and instead show appreciation, provide motivation, and enhance their self-confidence.

5. Encourage creativity

It is a fact that we need the next generation to keep pace with digital transformation and learn new skills but students also need time to explore nature and engage in creative activities that stimulate their brain, sharpen their memory, improve cognitive function and help them to develop problem-solving skills. More and more schools internationally are embracing the idea of the 'Whole Child' who must be nurtured to grow beyond the narrow realm of academic achievement. For long-term development, children must be allowed the space at home to develop hobbies that give them joy and increase their self-esteem.

In the post-pandemic era, it is particularly important for parents to not just help children to focus on studies but also on wellness, mental health and an evolved worldview.