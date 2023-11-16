Vrishchika Sankranti 2023: Know the auspicious times, rituals and significance

Vrishchika Sankranti is an auspicious day that marks the Sun's movement from one zodiac sign to another. And now, the Sun will move from the zodiac sign of Tula (Libra) to the zodiac sign of Vrishchik (Scorpio). According to Indian astrology, on Vrishchika Sankranti, the change of Sun helps to regain energy.

This particular Sankranti denotes the beginning of Karthigai Masal in the Tamil calendar and Vrishchika Masam in the Malayalam calendar. For Hindus, this day is very important and is observed with great devotion. Bathing in sacred rivers and performing charitable works and tarpan are important on this special day. Donating during this period can yield multiple benefits.



According to astrologer, this year, Vrishchika Sankranti falls on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It will be observed on November 17. Punya Kaal will start at 06:45 am and conclude at 12:06 pm. During this period, it is considered auspicious to perform worship, chant prayers, and make donations. The Maha Punya Kaal is from 06:45 am to 08:32 am. It is believed that during this time one receives the blessings of the Sun God.



On the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, at 01:18 am, the Sun will rise from Libra and enter the zodiac sign of Scorpio. He will enter Anuradha Nakshatra on November 20 and Jyestha Nakshatra on December 3. On December 16, the Sun will transit Sagittarius.



According to the astrologer, worshiping the Sun during Sankranti is beneficial. You have to get up before dawn and take a bath. Devotees should fill a copper vessel with water, mix it with red sandalwood and offer Arghya to the Sun. According to tradition, roli, vermilion and turmeric are also mixed in the water. Devotees should make sure to light a ghee sun lamp with red sandalwood mixed in it. Only red flowers should be offered in worship. As an offering, devotees can offer halwa made of jaggery. Worshipping the Sun during this time can remove Surya and Pitra Dosh and achieve Surya Loka.

The Sankranti period is considered an auspicious time for charity, Shraddha, and offerings to ancestors. It is believed that those who do not take a holy bath remain sick and poor for seven births. Donating food to cows and clothing to the poor is auspicious during this period.