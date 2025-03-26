Wacoal India’s SS’25 collection debuts with Bliss, bringing breathable and stylish lingerie

Premium Japanese lingerie brand Wacoal, proudly presents its Spring Summer’25 (SS’25) Collection, a thoughtfully designed range of sophisticated, breathable, and stylish lingerie. Leading this launch is Bliss by Wacoal BASICS, offering an effortlessly stylish and lightweight experience.

Designed for the modern woman, the Bliss Collection features breathable fabrics that provide superior comfort. This padded bra and bikini panty set is available in two timeless hues—classic black and lush green, combining functionality with fashion. The double-perforated cups and unique rice knit fabric enhance air circulation, making it a must-have for the warm summer months.

Key Features of the Bliss Collection:

Padded, non-wired, T-shirt Bra offering moderate coverage

Double-perforated cups for enhanced air circulation and comfort

Rice knit cup lining designed to wick away moisture

Thin & lightweight crush-free cups ideal for all-day wear

Fashion lace trim for a supportive and elegant fit

Fully adjustable straps for personalized comfort

Sizes: 32B – 38DMRP: Rs. 1,899

Introducing More Stunning Additions to the SS’25 Collection

Alongside Bliss, Wacoal expands its SS’25 Collection with two elegant new styles, perfect for women seeking confidence, support, and fashion-forward designs.

ZOE NON-WIRED T-SHIRT BRA – Everyday Confidence, Redefined- Newly introduced in the Wacoal BASICS range, the Zoe T-shirt Bra is designed for a flattering, feminine, and youthful feel. Featuring moulded cups for a seamless finish, this non-wired style provides gentle support while ensuring everyday ease and sophistication.

Available Colors: Wine and BrownMRP: Rs. 1,499

DREAMY CURVES PUSH-UP BRA – The Perfect Lift with Unmatched Breathability- For those seeking a natural yet enhanced shape, Wacoal introduces the Dreamy Curves Push-Up Bra. Designed with soft brushed cups for a level 2 push-up effect, this bra delivers a comfortable, supportive lift without compromising breathability.

Available Colors: Dusty Orchid and BlueberryMRP: Rs. 2,299

Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal India Said, With these new launches, Wacoal continues its mission to offer premium, innovative lingerie that meets the evolving needs of women everywhere. The SS25 collection, spearheaded by Bliss by Wacoal BASICS, promises breathable elegance, superior comfort, and timeless style ensuring that every woman feels confident in every moment.