Water a Flower Day is a day that recognizes the importance of caring for our garden plants. Just think about how dull the world would be if we did not have beautiful flowers everywhere! Most people would agree that we tend to take flowers for granted. This is because we see them whenever we look out of the window or go for a walk. However, our walks would not be anywhere near as beautiful or peaceful without nature!

Caring for plants can often be a therapeutic act. It is a great way to spend time when you're looking to de-stress and cut off from work. You are able to focus on the beauty around you, nurturing the flowers in your garden so that they thrive.

Plus, caring for flowers is no easy business! Flowers have their own unique requirements in terms of their optimal growth conditions. Some flowers prefer to be in the shade, others like full sunlight. There are then those that thrive in damp soil, as well as flowers that prefer their soil to be on the drier side.

They may require watering on a daily basis if they are potted. This merely scratches the surface of the different factors you need to consider when caring for the plants in your garden. This highlights why it is important to do your research before you head outside with the watering can!

If you do not give your flowers enough water, this can result in a flower garden wilting and producing barely any blooms at all if any! Overwatering your flowers can be just as damaged, though, as this can drown your plants and cause disease. The best time for you to water your plants is during the morning, ideally sometime between 6 and 10 a.m. The cooler temperature is beneficial because it reduces evaporation and enables the water to remain where you need it, i.e. with the plant. You can help to keep the soil moist by spreading mulch around.