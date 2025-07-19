What Top Schools and Top Startups Both Look for in Young Talent

Whether we’re talking about school or the work environment, the majority of successful people share the same traits. These individuals are highly passionate and are willing to learn about various topics. Most of them exhibit high confidence and can easily deal with stressful situations.

“In many ways, your ability to get into a top-tier college serves as a recommendation for future employment,” according to H&C Education, a premier college admissions consulting company. “Both types of organizations pay close attention to ambitious candidates who will eventually increase their reputation and serve as brand ambassadors.”

In this article, we’ll review four vital traits that elite schools and startups look for in young people. Although most of these skills are hard to hone (they come intrinsically), you should still be aware of their impact on your college and employment opportunities.

Passion

No matter what you do in life, you should lead with passion. Enrolling in a college where you don’t care much about is a recipe for disaster, as it will affect everything you do in life. Furthermore, when you read a job ad for a tech startup, it is much better to feel excited, as it will ensure you feel right at home if you get employed.

No matter whether we’re talking about school or a company, you should do thorough research beforehand. Make sure that the organization is compatible with your life’s mission and values, as it will help you give 100% effort.

When enrolling in a college, make sure that this institution will help you get a realistic shot at working for your favorite employers. On the other hand, look for startups that have a good culture, as you don’t want your first work experience to be a negative one.

Flexibility

Whether we’re talking about school or work, things don't always go our way. You must have the ability to adapt on the fly, by learning new things or changing your role. Flexibility is especially vital for startups, due to their volatile, expansionist nature.

Colleges pay close attention to your flexibility, as it is also a good indication of resilience. When schools enroll new students, they’re looking for someone who is not only employable but can make waves in their business. They’re looking for leaders who, by making a name for themselves, will also benefit their college.

On the other hand, companies are always looking for people who are willing to put on different hats and adapt to their future needs. Startups, in particular, change their structure all the time as they introduce new departments. When new positions open, your company will be looking for people to hire or promote from within.

Although none of us can perfectly adapt to every situation life throws at us, you must become a type of person who plans ahead. Ideally, you should always be able to assess risks in your daily duties and create contingency plans. This trait is vital if you don’t manage to enroll in your dream college or get a job at your favorite startup.

Creativity

Creativity is vital in every aspect of our lives, as it helps us maximize limited resources. If you’re able to think out of the box, you’ll benefit every organization you’re part of. Creativity is vital for those who become a part of academia, as it will help them invent new solutions. Similarly, the trait is highly lauded among startups, as it provides a competitive advantage.

In the dynamic world of startups, managers never expect you to work alone. Instead, you’ll have brainstorming sessions where you’ll be able to polish your own ideas with the help of others or, alternatively, polish your colleague’s ideas. However, for all that to work, you also have to be a type of person who is receptive to criticism and can collaborate with others.

The best way to showcase your creative thinking during school or job interviews is by using the STAR model (Situation, Task, Approach, Result). This approach colorfully shows interviewers how you managed to tackle past problems that required creative solutions.

Young people need to show a lot of initiative when dealing with startups. These companies will benefit from any help they can get, and they’re generally understaffed. This is why a single person must complete various tasks, adapt to new situations, and find creative ways to deal with problems.

Focus on Education

The first thing colleges check during interviews is whether you have the discipline and will to learn. Committing to a single area of expertise during a 3+ year education is something that many people are unable to do. Otherwise, they’re wasting a spot for a person who might never graduate.

Similarly, startups are always prioritizing hires that love to learn. Given that the tech industry, as well as other industries, is constantly changing, they’re looking for people who will stay up-to-date with the latest trends so they can implement these practices in their software and hardware design.

The best way to demonstrate to admission and hiring officers that you’re willing to learn is by proactively adopting new skills. If you show up to an interview speaking several languages, you’ll get a massive head start over other candidates. A good way to cater to a potential employer is by learning more about their business and sharing all your insights about related tech.

Showcasing Your Potential

During these interviews, we have little time to make an impression. Schools and startups have so many applicants that they often disqualify candidates based on inherent prejudice or, sometimes, insignificant little details. Because of that, you must plan your interviews and decide which personal characteristics to focus on.

Based on our experience, you must showcase that you love to learn, as a basic prerequisite for schools and startups. Great candidates are also creative, flexible, and passionate, which rarely deters them from adverse situations.