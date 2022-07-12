When is Guru Purnima Date in 2022? Time, History, and Significance

This year Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 13, and it will be the full moon this month. Guru Purnima is celebrated once a year on full moon day. As per Hindu customs, the day is generally observed to honor the spiritual gurus or teachers for guiding us.

History of Guru Purnima

The origin of guru Purnima can be found in the verdict ages. The word itself has a Sanskrit root. Jains and Hindus mainly absorb the event to show gratitude toward their guru. Guru Purnima is also an auspicious occasion for Buddhists. The belief is that on this day, Lord Buddha gave a sermon. It was recognized as Vyasa Purnima because this was the day VED Vyasa Mahabharata author was born.

Date and time

This year Guru Purnima will be observed on July 13 Wednesday, and it will mark the full moon day. An auspicious day the Purnima Tithi is predicted to be in effect from 4:00 AM on July 13 to 12:06 AM on July 14.

Significance of Guru Purnima

People commemorate this day to express gratitude for the guru's selflessness in nurturing a child. On guru Purnima, you celebrate the special bond between the teachers and students. Teachers have the most significant influence on student's life in today's time. Besides transferring knowledge and teaching Co-curricular and extracurricular abilities, they also help the kids develop the morals and life skills to help them deal with the outside world.

Guru can be the one who teaches a life lesson, and they can be your father, mother, or even the elder siblings. The one who shows the right path and contributes to making you a great human being. A guru is a person who enlightens your life with the most profound knowledge of spirituality.