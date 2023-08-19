When is Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023? Date, History, Significance, and Rituals

KERALA VINAYAKA CHATURTHI 2023: India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, where festivals play an important role in bringing communities together and celebrating the country's rich heritage. One such festival that is celebrated with great fervour in the southern state of Kerala is Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. This auspicious occasion holds a special place in the hearts of Keralites as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. It brings people together, instill’s a sense of devotion, and highlights the importance of respecting and preserving the environment.

Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timing

In Kerala, Ganesh Chaturthi is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi at Chingam Masam. In the Malayalam Calendar, Chingam is the first month of the year and coincides with the Simha Solar month in other calendars.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be held on August 20. The Chaturthi starts at 22:19 on August 19 and ends at 00:21 on August 21. On August 20, the muhurata shubh puja is expected to be observed from 11:06 AM to 1:43 PM.

Kerala Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: History and Significance

The origins of Vinayaka Chaturthi date back to ancient times. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati, the mother of Ganesha, is believed to have created Ganesha from the dirt of her own body. She named him her doorkeeper while she bathed, instructing him not to allow anyone inside. When Lord Shiva, Parvati's husband, returned and was denied entry by Ganesha, a fierce battle ensued. Eventually, Lord Shiva cut off Ganesha's head in a fit of anger. Realizing his mistake, Shiva replaced Ganesha's head with that of an elephant, granting him new life. This incident symbolizes the cycle of life, death and rebirth.

Kerala Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals

The celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi in Kerala are marked by elaborate rituals and vibrant festivities.

1.Start your day by getting up early and taking a bath. Then, get ready to place your bid.

2. Place a Ganesha idol on a wooden board.

3. Light a lamp, wear yellow flowers, put a special mark on the forehead, and dress Ganesha in yellow cloth.

4. Offer prasads like Modak or Laddoo, sweet Paan, a mix of five fruits and bananas.

5. Say special prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

6. End the puja by waving a lamp in front of the idol.

7. At night, before ending your fast, offer simple and pure food to Ganesha and share water with the Moon.