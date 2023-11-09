When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance

Rama Ekadashi is considered one of the Hindu tradition's most important and auspicious Ekadashis. Rama Ekadashi falls in the Hindu calendar on the eleventh day of Kartik during Krishna Paksha. Four days before the celebration of Diwali, it is observed as Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, among other well-known names. The Rama Ekadashi Vrat, like the other Ekadasis, is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In the Hindu religion, the Rama Ekadashi Vrat is considered one of the most important Ekadashi fasts, as people who follow it diligently can atone for all their sins. From dates and puja rituals to their significance, here is everything you need to know about this day.

When is Rama Ekadashi 2023?

This year, the auspicious occasion of Rama Ekadashi will be celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India on Thursday, November 9.

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Paraná time

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and puja timings for this year's Rama Ekadashi are as follows:

Rama Ekadashi 2023 date: Thursday, October 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 tithi starts: 08:23 AM November 8, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 tithi ends: 10:41 AM November 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Paraná Timings: 06:39 a.m. m. - 10:16 a.m. November 10, 2023

Rama Ekadashi puja rituals

After taking a sacred bath in the early morning, devotees dress to face the day. During the pooja, they emphasize unwavering devotion and commitment. Promising to maintain a dedicated fast and abstain from committing crimes is a crucial part of the ritual. Idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are placed, a diya is lit, and sweets, flowers and vermilions are offered as part of the pooja. Devotees offer panchamrit and tulsi patra, necessary for a complete pooja, to appease Lord Vishnu.

During the afternoon pooja, bhog prasad is offered to Lord Vishnu, Vishnu Sahastranaam and Shree Hari Stotram are recited, and the aarti of Lord Vishnu is sung. Technically, the fast ends on Dwadashi Tithi, but those who cannot bear hunger can eat bhog prasad at night. Bhog prasad, which includes chips, dairy products and fruits, is considered sattvic. Devotees break their fast with a sattvika meal after the evening aarti and then eat bhog prasad with their families. Going to a temple and seeking blessings from Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna is customary. Fasting participants should avoid harmful activities such as gambling and gossiping about others.

Significance of Rama Ekadasi

According to Hindu scriptures, devotees of this holy Rama Ekadashi Vrat can achieve salvation by absolving themselves from the sins of their past and present karmas. This includes those afflicted by the sin of Brahm Hatya, the murder of a Brahmin. It is said that people who fast on Rama Ekadashi go directly to the domain of Lord Shri Hari, VaIkunth dhaam. One Rama Ekadashi Vrat is equal to one hundred Rajasuya Yagyas or one thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas. Those who worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and devotion receive wealth, health and prosperity. Lord Vishnu also grants his devotees the fulfilment of his wishes.