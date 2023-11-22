When is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, meaning and more

Festival season is here. Tulsi Vivah is one of the important rituals of Hindu religion where the sacred union of Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram is celebrated and worshiped. The Tulsi plant has great importance in every Hindu home in the country. According to tradition, the woman of the family, in the morning, waters the Tulsi plant in her house and in the evening, lights a diya and an incense stick. It is believed that by worshiping the Tulsi plant, devotees can keep evil away from their lives. During Tulsi Vivah, the union of the Tulsi plant with Lord Shaligram is celebrated to seek marital happiness and longevity.

As we prepare to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Tulsi Vivah Date:

This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 24. According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah falls on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Tulsi Vivah Shubh muhurat:

The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 9:01 PM on November 23 and will end at 7:06 PM on November 24. The Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah is from 6:50 AM at 12:07 AM on November 24.

Tulsi Vivah Rituals:

Devotees begin preparation in the morning after taking bath. They decorate their puja rooms and place the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram together. Tulsi is decorated like a bride in a saree or dupatta, while Shaligram is decorated like the groom. The priest conducts all the wedding rituals with Tulsi and Shaligram. Devotees fast till night and prepare bhog items for the puja. After the puja is over, the bhog is distributed among the devotees.

Tulsi Vivah Meaning:

Tulsi Vivah is done to find the ideal life partner. It is also believed that the deities can bless a childless couple with a child if they perform the puja with devotion and dedication. People who do not have a daughter can perform Kanyadaan and consider Goddess Tulsi as their daughter.