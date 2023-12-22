Where Iconic Logo Meets Italian Elegance

Caprese, the premium fashion brand, proudly introduces the Monogram Collection, a captivating fusion of iconic logo prints and global fashion trends. This exceptional line of handbags showcases the brand's commitment to blending style, luxury, and personal expression. Notably, the Monogram Collection made its dazzling debut at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in October 2023, featuring in the Caprese X Gauri & Nainika show, further elevating its status.

In a world where individuality takes center stage in fashion, the Monogram Collection seamlessly incorporates Caprese's iconic logo into every design. This collection empowers fashion enthusiasts to make a personal statement while honoring the brand's legacy. It's more than just an accessory line; it's a testament to modern luxury, celebrating the art of personal expression. With each piece, you have the opportunity to declare your style, creating a harmonious blend of individuality and international fashion trends.

The Monogram Collection:

Let's dive into the exquisite world of the Monogram Collection, where each piece is a work of art:

1. Laptop Tote: This isn't just a bag; it's your companion for work and style. The Laptop Tote blends the elegance of a tote with the functionality of a laptop bag. Perfect for the modern woman on the go, it redefines how you carry your essentials with a touch of luxury.

2. Satchel: For those who appreciate classic sophistication, the Satchel is an essential piece. It combines timeless design with the Monogram Collection's contemporary twist, offering a versatile and stylish accessory.

3. Wallet: Elevate your everyday carry with the Monogram Wallet. It's not just about storage; it's a fashion statement. With a sleek and iconic design, this wallet adds a touch of luxury to your essentials.

4. Totes: The Monogram Totes are a reflection of elegance and functionality. These spacious and stylish bags are perfect for daily use. Whether you're running errands or attending an important meeting, they effortlessly blend style with practicality.

5. Fashion Backpack: If you're looking for a fusion of fashion and functionality, the Monogram Fashion Backpack is your choice. Not only is it a trendy and chic backpack, but it also offers space and protection for your laptop. It's a versatile piece designed for the modern woman who demands style without compromise.

Caprese's Business Head, Pushpita Gaur, commented on the new launch, "The Monogram Collection is a testament to our brand's journey in embracing international fashion influences. It's a reminder that fashion is a constantly evolving language, and we are thrilled to contribute to that narrative. This collection is a harmonious blend of luxury and contemporary global trends, emphasizing our brand's role in this ever-changing fashion landscape."

The Monogram Collection is available at an attractive price range, with handbag prices ranging from Rs. 3299 to Rs. 3799 and wallet prices from Rs. 1499 to Rs. 1699. These stunning pieces can be found on Caprese’s website, in nearby retail stores, and through e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Nykaa.



