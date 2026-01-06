Why Haldi Doodh and Sudka Are Winter’s Most Comforting Traditions

As winter tightens its grip, kitchens across North India turn into spaces of quiet comfort, where warm milk simmers slowly and spices release their familiar aromas. Among the most cherished winter beverages is haldi doodh, often called turmeric milk, long valued for its soothing and restorative qualities. Alongside it, another lesser-known yet equally comforting drink makes an appearance — sudka, also known as besan doodh.

Sudka is especially popular in regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where cold evenings demand something more substantial than plain milk. Thick, aromatic, and gently spiced, this drink is designed to warm the body from within and provide lasting comfort during long winter nights.

The preparation itself feels therapeutic. Ghee is gently heated, and besan (gram flour) is roasted patiently until it releases a nutty fragrance. Milk is then added, followed by warming spices such as turmeric, black pepper, dry ginger, and cardamom. Chopped dry fruits lend richness, while jaggery adds a soft, earthy sweetness. The result is a creamy, nourishing drink that sits somewhere between a beverage and a light meal.

Beyond taste, sudka and haldi doodh are deeply rooted in seasonal wellness practices. Turmeric, known for its active compound curcumin, works alongside black pepper to support immunity and reduce inflammation — a combination especially helpful during winters when colds and coughs are common. Ginger adds digestive comfort, making the drink easy on the stomach after heavy meals.

The warmth of milk helps loosen congestion, while ghee is believed to soothe the throat, making this traditional drink a popular home remedy during seasonal illness. Nutritionally, besan contributes plant-based protein, dry fruits add healthy fats, and milk supplies calcium — all essential during months when energy levels dip and sunlight exposure is limited.

Another reason these drinks are favoured at night is their calming effect. Milk contains tryptophan, which supports better sleep, while the gentle spices help relax the body and mind. Sipped slowly before bedtime, sudka offers both physical warmth and emotional comfort, easing the body into rest.

In a season dominated by heaters and heavy clothing, these age-old winter drinks remind us that warmth can also come from within — one mug at a time.