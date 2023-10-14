Why Lighting The Akhanda Jyoti During Navratri Is Significant

Shardiya Navratri, which begins on October 15 this year and culminates with the celebration of Dussehra on October 24, is a period of immense importance in Hindu culture. One of the enduring customs during this festival is the lighting of the Akhand Jyoti, an eternal flame. This act carries deep symbolism and spiritual importance as it is believed to dispel darkness from the body and mind, representing the removal of darkness from life. Keeping the Akhand Jyoti burning during the nine days of Navratri is considered very auspicious as its extinguishing within this period is considered inauspicious. This continuity of flame is believed to bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the home and invokes the blessings of Mother Durga. Let us delve into the specific rules and associated benefits of lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Sharadiya Navratri.

Sharadiya Navratri, which will begin on October 15, is marked by the installation of the Kalash at an auspicious time and the tradition of lighting the Akhand lamp during the puja. Astrology and Vastu Acharya Pramod Kumar Aggarwal of Agra emphasize the importance of following specific rules while lighting the Akhand Jyoti.

While performing Durga Puja at home, it is essential to use pure desi ghee, mustard oil or sesame oil to light the Akhand lamp on the first day. These specific oils are considered appropriate for this sacred purpose.

Place a lamp fueled with pure ghee on the right side of Goddess Durga and an oil lamp on her left side. On these lamps, place some rice, black sesame seeds or urad dal. The direction of the flame can be facing east, north or west, but should not face south.

It is crucial to ensure that there is a substantial amount of ghee or oil in the lamp to sustain it for the full nine days. To prevent the lamp from going out, it should be covered with a glass chimney.

If, at any time during the nine days, the lamp goes out, it is vital to seek forgiveness from the Mother Goddess and relight the lamp.

If the lamp continues to burn even after the nine days have elapsed, it should not be extinguished by blowing or by any other means. Instead, you have to wait patiently for it to die out on its own.

According to Pramod Kumar Agarwal, the act of lighting the Akhand lamp during Navratri is believed to bring light and happiness to life. Helps preserve Mother's blessings, dissipates negative energy and removes obstacles from the home. Additionally, it is associated with attracting financial prosperity. When Maa Durga is worshiped diligently by following the Navratri rituals for the entire nine days, it is said to please the Goddess, thereby generating blessings from her for a joyful and contented life for her devotees.