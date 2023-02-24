Why love is considered as the most powerful force ?

Love can be truly miraculous, it can indeed conquer all, with love not just in our heart, but leading our heart, one can imagine the good we could do in this world, we are blessed that love is in abundance and now, we only require to share it outwards,



The more love we give, the more we receive, and this is powerful force, which the world requires right now.

"It takes courage to love, but pain through love is the purifying fire which those who love generously know. We all know people who are so much afraid of pain that they shut themselves up like clams in a shell and, giving out nothing, receive nothing and therefore shrink until life is a mere living death." — Eleanor Roosevelt

Yes, only the courageous can show their strength of expressing their love to the other and also let go their love, if the other person is happy with someone. It is not partial neither selfish, love is liberal and shines brighter the sun.

Where there is hope, there is love, it does recognize the barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.

One of the condition to get love, you need to love yourself, before you begin loving others. Thus, start loving yourself, you will find no one is equal to you.

Love is greatest healing therapy, love can forgive, the great mistakes and this would help your body as well as mind.

Darkness cannot drive darkness only light can, similarly hate cannot drive hate only love and that too only pure can help in this.

And the most important quote, love your neighbor as yourself, this quote one can find it bible, this is one of the important commandment which the modern day people do not follow, but if someone follows it, there would be no clashes and only peace and harmony.