Wildlife Photography is their cup of tea

It is no secret that photography itself is a thrilling and fascinating profession. And not to speak of genre of wildlife photography, which entails capturing the vibrant nature in its truest hues with the lens. Hence, wildlife photography is no kid’s play. Endowed with tons of talent and skills, a battery of photographers armed with high-quality cameras fixed with powerful lens, are always on the prowl across the length and breadth of the State in search of their ‘prey’. Once zeroed in on their chosen animals, they a im, shoot and capture the sounds and sights of the animals of all hues with all their finer details. In sychronisation with the World Photography Day on Saturday, Akhil Kumar spoke to a galaxy of lensmen, who carved a niche for themselves in the field of wildlife photography, showcasing their peerless works to whet the appetite of avid wildlife lovers.





Sriram Reddy, 10 years of bird watching experience and documented more than 1000 bird species from India. Document birds at Woods, Shamshabad and update the same in eBird and conduct bird walks every week and introduce the world of birds to the visitors of this location. Photograph birds in the location and promote birds in their Instagram handle. Constantly suggest changes at the location to help the birds population grow. Won viewer’s choice award in 8th annual international photography contest 35 AWARDS 2023. His bird pictures are regularly featured in Canon, Nikon, NatgeoIndia Instagram pages. His bird pictures are published in the Telangana State Biodiversity Field Guide, Pakhal Coffee Table Book, Birds of Kaghaznagar, Merlin bird ID App.





Nageshwar Rao Indaram possesses a remarkable talent in the realm of wildlife photography. Alongside his role as an insurance advisor, he serves as the Founder and President of the “Orugallu WildLife Society” (OWLS) in Warangal. Through this platform, he has orchestrated various bird walks, nature expeditions, forest treks, and tiger safaris, contributing significantly to raising awareness. His adventurous spirit leads him to explore the outdoors as a dedicated traveler, explorer, trekker, and adventurer. His journeys have spanned the breadth of India, encompassing several national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, bird sanctuaries, waterfalls, and forests. An active participant in bird and butterfly surveys across the country, Nageshwar Rao Indaram’s passion has earned him recognition, particularly for his exploration of lesser-known waterfalls in Telangana. Collaborating with the Forest Department, Warangal Circle, he has contributed to brochures focusing on the butterflies and birds of Warangal. Looking forward, he aspires to translate his experiences into several published works, including books on Wildlife Experiences, Birds of Telangana, Butterflies of Telangana, Unknown Waterfalls of Telangana, and the Art of Photography.



Santosh Kumar, hailing from Hyderabad, is a qualified engineer who made the life-altering decision to relocate to Nizamabad in 2006, seeking solace in a simpler and less polluted environment. Setting his sights on a location near the forest, he embarked on a unique journey by establishing a school in 2007.



During his explorations, Santosh Kumar stumbled upon an astonishing revelation in Nizamabad – an unassuming haven where a thriving community of over 3000 blackbucks coexist harmoniously, unbeknownst to the watchful eyes of the forest department officials. This hidden gem, nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, is also a haven for a multitude of bird species, numbering in the hundreds. However, the absence of a vigilant monitoring mechanism has allowed professional hunters to target the blackbucks unchecked.

Notably, Nizamabad plays host to the presence of rare migratory birds such as Flamingos, Pelicans, Sea Gulls, and Sandgrouses, underscoring the ecological significance of the area.

Driven by a shared passion for wildlife and the environment, like-minded individuals came together to establish the “Nizamabad Environmental and Wildlife Society.” This society is firmly rooted in the principles of environmental and wildlife conservation, serving as a collective force for positive change in the region and beyond.





Pariksheet Devulapalli, an IT professional based in Hyderabad, has always nurtured a deep-seated aspiration to become a software engineer from his early days.



The allure of computers and technology captivated him, a fascination he shared with his father who was also well-versed in these fields. However, Pariksheet’s journey took an unexpected turn as he delved into the world of wildlife over a span of more than 13 years. His initial foray began with birding, a pursuit fueled by his proximity to Ameenpur Lake in Hyderabad, a thriving ecosystem teeming with diverse flora and fauna. As his affinity for the natural world grew, he evolved into a dedicated enthusiast who frequently explored forests and national parks.

It was within these wild landscapes that Pariksheet’s fascination with tigers ignited, gradually transforming his periodic trips into more frequent and focused excursions. Over time, his exploration encompassed over 15 sanctuaries, affording him the privilege of encountering 229 wild tigers.







