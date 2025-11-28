Winter Wellness Starts Here: Two Superfood Recipes with Almonds

With winter settling in, making mindful food choices can help rejuvenate the body and support overall wellness. Returning to clean eating with whole, nutrient-dense ingredients is a simple way to restore balance and energy. Two recipes that fit perfectly into this season’s routine are the Almond & Sprouts Tikki Chaat and the Roasted Gobi & Almond Soup—both powered by California Almonds, a superfood known for its protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

These dishes offer a nourishing blend of plant protein and naturally occurring healthy fats, while the rich fibre content in Almonds supports fibermaxing, aiding digestion and keeping you fuller for longer. Comforting, wholesome, and winter-friendly—these recipes make clean eating feel effortless through the colder months.

ROASTED GOBI & BADAM SOUP





For 4 cups - Ingredients:

● 10ml Vegetable oil

● 5 to 6 Garlic cloves, chopped

● 45g Onions, chopped

● 20g Leeks, chopped

● 10g Celery

● 200g Cauliflower

● 1/4th cup Milk

● 50g Almonds

● 100ml Vegetable stock (can use a little or more as required)

● 20g Parmesan cheese, grated

● Salt to taste

● Crushed black pepper to taste

Method:

● Pre-heat the oven at 160 degrees Celsius.

● On a parchment lined baking tray, add garlic, onions, leeks, celery, cauliflower, and almonds. Add some oil mix well & bake for about 15 to 18 minutes till charred

● Cool the mix down, blend into a smooth paste.

● Add the soup with the milk to a pot & heat on medium flame.

● Add stock if required to adjust consistency.

● Add cheese, salt and pepper to taste and adjust the seasoning.

● Serve warm.

Nutrient Analysis:

Calories 675 kcal Protein 25.4 g Total fat 52.6 g Saturated 11.9 g Monounsaturated 26.8 g Polyunsaturated 10.8 g Carbohydrates 24.5 g Fibre 15.8 g Cholesterol 17.2 g Sodium 1014 mg Calcium 538.2 mg Magnesium 240.5 mg Potassium 1378 mg Vitamin E 13.6 mg

ALMOND AND SPROUT TIKKI CHAAT





Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients Quantity

For Tikki:

● Almond Flour ¼ cup (25 grams)

● Paneer(crumbled) ½ cup (60 grams)

● Mix Sprouts ½ cup (135 grams)

● Carrot (finely grated) ¼ cup (15 grams)

● Onion (finely grated) 2 tbsp (18 grams)

● Capsicum (finely grated) 2 tbsp (15 grams)

● Green Chilli (finely grated) 1 tbsp (3 grams)

● Ginger (finely grated) 1 tsp (3 grams)

● Mint leaves 2 tbsp (10 grams)

● Lemon Juice 2 tsp (4.2 grams)

● Cumin powder ½ tsp (1 gram)

● Black pepper powder ¼ tsp (0.8 gram)

● Peri peri masala ½ tsp (0.7 gram)

● Garam masala ½ tsp (0.9 gram)

● Salt 2 tsp (6 grams)

● Ghee (for greasing the pan) 1 tbsp (15 grams)

For the Chaat Preparation:

● Low-fat plain yogurt (whisked) 1 cup (250 grams)

● Green Chutney 2 tbsp (20 grams)

● Tamarind chutney 2 tbsp (20 grams)

● Chaat Masala 1 teaspoon (0.5 gram)

● Chilli Powder 1/4 tsp (0.5 grams)

● Pomegranate Seeds 1/4 cup (30 grams)

● Roasted Almonds (for garnishing) 2 tbsp (6 grams)

● Coriander Leaves 2 tablespoons (4 grams)

● Sugar 1 tsp(4 grams)

● Salt ½ tsp(3 grams)

Method:

● Put the sprouts in a grinding jar along with ginger, green chilli, and mint leaves

● Coarsely grind it without water

● Put the sprouts mixture in a bowl, add onion, capsicum, and carrot

● Add all the dry spices along with salt and lemon juice

● Mix it well and make medium-sized tikki

● Grease a pan with ghee and put the tikki on it once the pan is heated

● Cook it on a low flame till it turns golden from both sides, keep flipping as required

● Tikkis are ready for chaat preparation

● Whisk the curd with sugar and salt, and pour it into a serving plate

● Place 2 tikkis at the centre of the plate

● Garnish with tamarind, green chutney, pomegranate, chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, roasted almond, and coriander leaves

● It is now ready to serve

Nutrient Analysis:

Calories 883 kcal Protein 48 g Total fat 40 g Saturated 13.8 g Monounsaturated 16.9 g Polyunsaturated 6.3 g Carbohydrates 77 g Fibre 29.2 g Cholesterol 15.2 mg Sodium 4489.4 mg Calcium 810.8 mg Magnesium 371.8 mg Potassium 2322.8 mg Vitamin E 8.7 mg



