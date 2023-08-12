Women in Hyderabad gearing up to celebrate Independence Day 2023

Women of Partani Towers in the city gearing up to celebrate Independence Day and Millets Years. To celebrate it differently their Association has organised a unique contest to express their patriotism through design using Millets and Pulses. The women in the apartment Jeevana Jyothi, D Kalpana, Annapurna and Gayatri, the mother and daughter duo have come out with unique designs as you see in these pics to express their love for the nation and respect for the national flag. They have come out with these designs to participate in the contest. The winners will be announced and given away prizes on 15th August immediately after flag hoisting.

DKaplana, a homemaker used her kitchen black platform to turn it into a canvas to write a message I LOVE INDIA using millets, pulses and vegetables. You can see in the pic stove and water filter, in between them is her design.







Jeevana Jyothi turned her dining table into a drawing board and designed the national flag with millets and pulses.



Annapurna and Gayatri, the mother and daughter chose their dining table. Used pain dhoti to create their design, a massive size national flag using millet. They also wrote messages in Hindi. I am Tamilina. But I know Hindi and speak Hindi. Hindi is our national language. That is why I wrote my message in Hindi. she said.

Many residents have evinced a keen interest in the activity. And participated in the same. We are also organising the Lemon and Spoon Race, Thread in the Needle and Book Balancing fun games on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm in our Apartment premises, informed Ramulu, the Manager of the Apartments. About 25 women are expected to participate. It is a fun activity to strengthen the bond between our residents, said Saibabu, an executive committee member.









