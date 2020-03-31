World Backup Day serves as a very important reminder to secure vital files, by making a back up copy. In today's world, nearly everything is on an electronic file stored in your cell phone or computer.

At the same time, life is so busy and fast paced, that many of us do not take the time to back up our files. Just imagine how you'd feel, if you do not have those precious photos stored in a back up file or up in The Cloud. If you don't back up those important files and documents on your computer, a system crash, can cause you many hours in re-creating them. And, when it comes to photos, you just can't recreate them. So, this special day encourages us to stop and back up all of our files. Yes, do it now. It only takes a few minutes.