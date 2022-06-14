  • Menu
World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day
World Blood Donor Day

The history of blood donation goes back further than you might expect, reaching as far back as the 17th century.

The history of blood donation goes back further than you might expect, reaching as far back as the 17th century. The medical specialists of the time knew that blood was a vital element in the body, and losing too much of it was bound to have tragic consequences on the patient.

So it was that experimentation began, and a whole new breed of heroes was born that contribute their blood so that others may live.

Blood Donors save lives every day by giving of themselves, so those accident victims and those in need of transfusions for surgeries can live.

