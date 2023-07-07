World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and quotes

World Chocolate Day, also known as International Chocolate Day, is an annual celebration celebrating the joy and indulgence of chocolate. Held on July 7 each year, it gives chocolate lovers from around the world the chance to appreciate and enjoy their favourite treat. On this day, people celebrate chocolate in various ways.

Chocolate is not only delicious, but it also offers potential health benefits, particularly for heart health. It is believed to have soothing properties for sore throats, improves memory, and may help protect the brain against aging.

HISTORY OF WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY

World Chocolate Day, first celebrated in 2009, commemorates the rich history of chocolate dating back to Aztec times around 1400 B.C. During that time, the sweet pulp of the cacao fruit was fermented to create an alcoholic beverage.

SIGNIFICANCE OF WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY

World Chocolate Day holds significance as it is a celebration dedicated to this universally loved confection. It serves as a perfect gift for loved ones residing in different regions with diverse cultures, bringing joy and potentially promoting their well-being. This is due to the presence of various psychoactive chemicals in the chocolate.

Remember, while World Chocolate Day is a fun and delicious celebration, it is essential to consume chocolate in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Enjoy your chocolate treats responsibly and savor the rich flavors that make chocolate a beloved treat around the world!

WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY WISHES AND MESSAGES

• You are as sweet as a chocolate my dear friend. Happy World Chocolate Day 2023.

• Chocolates are not just sweets; they are an emotion. Happy International Chocolate Day.

• On this occasion of World Chocolate Day, I wish you a sweet and amazing life like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day.

• You may be far away from me but your memories and love is always with me like the essence of the chocolates that you sent me. Happy Chocolate Day My Love.

• Chocolates can express your feelings when you fall short of words. So my dear friend, I sent you these chocolates to let you know that you are the sweetest person in my life. Happy International Chocolate Day.

• Love is sweet, but a little chocolate now and then makes it even sweeter.

• Wishing you a delectable World Chocolate Day filled with sweet moments and irresistible treats!

• Money can't buy happiness. But, it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

• Chocolate tastes sweeter when it's shared with you. Happy World Chocolate Day!

• On this special day, may the heavenly taste of chocolate bring joy to your heart and a smile to your face. Happy World Chocolate Day!

• May your life become as delicious as a chocolate bar. Happy World Chocolate Day!

• Thank you so much for brightening up my day and making me feel special every day of the year. Happy World Chocolate Day!

• Indulge in the divine pleasure of chocolate and let its richness melt away all your worries. Happy World Chocolate Day!

WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY QUOTES:

• "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." -Tom Hanks

• "Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain." -Dave Barry

• "Look, there's no metaphysics on earth like chocolates." -Fernando Pessoa

• "Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words." -Rachel Vincent

• "There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." -Linda Grayson

• "When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." -Regina Brett

• "Everywhere in the world, there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So, we need chocolate." -Alain Ducasse

• "Anything is good if it's made of chocolate." - Jo Brand

• "Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world’s perfect food." -Michael Levine

