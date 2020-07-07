World Chocolate Day: Amitabh Bachchan Doles Out A Funny Shayari On This Special Day

Who doesn't love chocolates??? From kids to elders, there is no age differentiation in munching these tasty bites… Be it a celebration or success meet or love proposal, chocolate adds sweet memories to your joyous mood and makes it more gleaming with all its wonderful taste…

Well, today being 'World Chocolate Day', Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned down an amazing 'Shayari' on 'Chocolate' and made us go awe on this special day…

Our dear Big B came up with his own style of shayari and gave his definition to these sweet bites…

विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन ,

जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab

He doled out that, "Special Chocolate Day is here… But where is the 'Vimochan'?

When we left eating chocolates then our heart starts melting for it…"

Yes… no one can stop themselves from munching on 'Chocolates'… Thus, celebrate this special day by having these tasty bites and also surprise your buddies and family members by showering your love on them gifting 'Chocolates'…

As it is lockdown period, one can also try to prepare yummy cakes and cookies with 'Chocolate' and enjoy the day having it heart-fully…